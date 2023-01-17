Clemson at Wake Forest odds, picks and predictions

The No. 19 Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2) meet Tueaday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Tigers are the only unbeaten team in ACC play and are 1 1/2 games clear of the Miami Hurricanes. Clemson keeps proving it isn’t a fluke, covering a 1.5-oint line in a 72-64 win over Duke on Saturday. The Tigers are a solid 6-1 ATS in the last 7 games.

The Demon Deacons are also playing good basketball lately, winning 5 of the last 6 games. That includes a 22-point road win at Boston College on Saturday. The Over has cashed in 7 in a row for Wake.

Clemson at Wake Forest odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:37 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Clemson +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Wake Forest -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

: Clemson +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Wake Forest -160 (bet $160 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Clemson +2.5 (-105) | Wake Forest -2.5 (-115)

: Clemson +2.5 (-105) | Wake Forest -2.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 145.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Clemson at Wake Forest picks and predictions

Prediction

Clemson 77, Wake Forest 75

CLEMSON (+130) keeps getting little respect from the books, and all it does is keep winning. Clemson is a perfect 7-0 inside the ACC, but it has still been an underdog in 3 of the last 4 games. It has won each of those outings straight up as an underdog.

Clemson roughed up Wake Forest 77-57 in the first meeting on Dec. 2, so what makes anybody think the Deacs are going to do a 180 here?

CLEMSON +2.5 (-105) is an impressive 6-1 ATS in the last 7 games overall, while going 5-2 ATS in the last 7 games on the road. It is also 18-7-2 ATS in the previous 27 against teams with a winning overall record.

Wake Forest -2.5 (-115) has covered 6 of the last 8 games at “The Joel,” including a rousing win over Duke. However, again, the Deacs lost by 20 in the 1st meeting, and it’s hard to back a team which was so very bad the 1st time around.

OVER 145.5 (-115) might be the best play on the board in this ACC tilt.

The Over is a respectable 8-4 in the last 12 games for the Tigers. And the Over is 7-0 in the last 7 games overall for the Deacs, while going 5-2 in the last 7 games at home. The Over is also 9-3 in the last 12 at home against teams with a winning road record.

