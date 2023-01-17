ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) battle the Denver Nuggets (30-13) Tuesday. Tip from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 119-116 at home Sunday, failing to cover as an 11-point favorite. Denver is 23-20 against the spread (ATS) on the season and is 19-3 straight up at home. It has covered 5 of its last 6 and 8 of its last 10. The Nuggets rank 1st in field goal percentage (50.9%) and 3-point FG percentage (39.9%).

The Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 140-123 Sunday, covering as a 9.5-point favorite. Portland is 24-19 ATS on the season and 10-14 straight up on the road. It is just 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games. The Blazers rank 17th in points per game (113.3) and 13th in opponents’ points per game (112.6).

Trail Blazers at Nuggets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:24 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Trail Blazers +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Nuggets -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Trail Blazers +6.5 (-108) | Nuggets -6.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 237.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Trail Blazers at Nuggets key injuries

Trail Blazers

  • Not yet submitted

Nuggets

  • G Jamal Murray (ankle) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Trail Blazers at Nuggets picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 122, Trail Blazers 117

PASS.

The Nuggets are 19-3 at home, and the Blazers are 10-14 on the road. The moneyline values, while justified, present little value.

LEAN TRAIL BLAZERS +6.5 (-108).

The Blazers are on fire and have covered 2 straight games, beat Dallas by 7 and then 17. They scored 136 points, then 140 and are averaing 113.3 PPG this season. They have already played Denver 3 times this season, and although Portland is 1-2, it would be 2-1 ATS at this number. The Blazers are a strong 24-19 ATS on the season.

The Nuggets are 23-20 ATS this season. Their defense is lacking though, ranking 24th in opponents’ FG percentage (48%) which should let the red-hot Blazers stay close.

Considering how the 3 prior meetings have gone, back a close game which suggests betting TRAIL BLAZERS +6.5 (-108).

BET OVER 237.5 (-112).

In 2 of the 3 matchups this season, these teams would have combined to top this total. With key offensive players healthy, this should be a high-scoring battle. Denver has the No. 1 offense in terms of efficiency and hasn’t defended well against Portland this season, allowing 120 or more in 2 of the 3 games.

Denver has gone Over 120 in 6 of its last 7 home games as well and is 6-4 O/U in its last 10. Portland has gone Over in 3 straight games well. Back the OVER 237.5 (-112).

