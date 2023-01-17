ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

WWMT

West Virginian "Weiner Man" statue returned to original owners

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV — As of Thursday, a beloved "Weiner Man" statue has returned home to its owners in West Virginia. Statue stolen: Cash reward offered for information regarding stolen West Virginia hot dog statue. The statue was stolen from a diner called "Dairy Winkle" over the past weekend,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WWMT

MSP to discontinue motorcycle unit for safety reasons

FLINT, Mich. - Effective immediately, Michigan State Police (MSP) is discontinuing the department's motorcycle unit. Troopers will be reassigned to patrol vehicles. MSP issued the following statement to Mid-Michigan NOW:. This was a decision made in the best interest of safety for our members and there will be no impact...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
SANTA FE, NM
WWMT

Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest

LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

West Michigan 4th grade reading scores fall amidst tutor shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools across West Michigan are in desperate need of reading tutors, according to new data from the Education Trust – Midwest. Michigan was listed as one of the worst states in the country for 4th grade reading, data shows. Reading Scores Drop: WMU education expert...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Democrats push for repealing Michigan's Right-to-Work law

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan House and Senate Democrats have introduced bills that would repeal the state’s Right-to-Work law. The law if passed and signed by the governor would require private-sector workers to pay union dues. Right now according to the current law employees can choose to join a union...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Motor City Comic Con returns for 34th year, tickets on sale now

NOVI, Mich. — Michigan's largest pop culture event returns for its 34th year. Tickets for the May 2023 convention are on sale now. Motor City Comic Con features some of the largest actors, artists, writers and comic book creators in the industry. The Convention made its first announcement of...
MICHIGAN STATE

