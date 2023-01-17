Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan investigators use same DNA technology that identified alleged Idaho killer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Advancements in DNA testing is helping investigators nationwide crackdown on major murder cases. The impacts of these advancements, specifically DNA genealogy, have been seen right here in West Michigan. Chuck Christensen, Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lieutenant, is no stranger to some of the state’s most...
WWMT
West Virginian "Weiner Man" statue returned to original owners
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV — As of Thursday, a beloved "Weiner Man" statue has returned home to its owners in West Virginia. Statue stolen: Cash reward offered for information regarding stolen West Virginia hot dog statue. The statue was stolen from a diner called "Dairy Winkle" over the past weekend,...
WWMT
New study finds tolls on 14 highways could bring in $1B for Michigan's road improvement
LANSING, Mich. — The debate over potential toll roads in Michigan has a new entry - as a lawmaker-commissioned study shows drivers may see a benefit from adding tolls to highways across the Lower Peninsula, with the funds used to improve state infrastructure. Transportation news: GM to sink over...
WWMT
MSP to discontinue motorcycle unit for safety reasons
FLINT, Mich. - Effective immediately, Michigan State Police (MSP) is discontinuing the department's motorcycle unit. Troopers will be reassigned to patrol vehicles. MSP issued the following statement to Mid-Michigan NOW:. This was a decision made in the best interest of safety for our members and there will be no impact...
WWMT
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
WWMT
Technology helped dispatch centers keep in touch with 911 callers during outage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dispatch centers had to quickly utilize a backup system when people across the state were left stranded without an operating 911 line. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a network problem at some Michigan 911 centers made it challenging for some to reach emergency service for hours. However,...
WWMT
Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies
FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
WWMT
Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest
LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
WWMT
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
WWMT
West Michigan 4th grade reading scores fall amidst tutor shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools across West Michigan are in desperate need of reading tutors, according to new data from the Education Trust – Midwest. Michigan was listed as one of the worst states in the country for 4th grade reading, data shows. Reading Scores Drop: WMU education expert...
WWMT
Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
WWMT
Michigan taxpayers could see income tax rollback thanks to state's blossoming surplus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's taxpayers could see a cut in their income tax as soon as this year, as the state's fiscal experts predict a major surplus that exceeded expectations. Last week's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference found Michigan has a significant surplus in revenue worth about $9.2 billion. The...
WWMT
Democrats push for repealing Michigan's Right-to-Work law
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan House and Senate Democrats have introduced bills that would repeal the state’s Right-to-Work law. The law if passed and signed by the governor would require private-sector workers to pay union dues. Right now according to the current law employees can choose to join a union...
WWMT
Motor City Comic Con returns for 34th year, tickets on sale now
NOVI, Mich. — Michigan's largest pop culture event returns for its 34th year. Tickets for the May 2023 convention are on sale now. Motor City Comic Con features some of the largest actors, artists, writers and comic book creators in the industry. The Convention made its first announcement of...
