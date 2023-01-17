ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

krcrtv.com

Mt. Shasta Ski Park enjoying a great start to winter

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — What fell as rain in the valley made for incredible snow totals in the mountains, something very evident in the car-height snowbanks along Ski Park Highway off of Highway 89. That highway leads to one place that is enjoying the departure of the storm train,...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
krcrtv.com

Yurok Tribe awarded $7.9M to create youth center

The Yurok Tribe has been awarded a $7.9 million grant that they say will be used to create a Yurok Youth Center in Weitchpec to help those between the ages of 12 to 23. The Yurok Tribe received a $7.9 million grant from California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) to construct a much-needed Yurok Youth Center in Weitchpec.
CALIFORNIA STATE

