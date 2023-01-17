Read full article on original website
Mt. Shasta Ski Park enjoying a great start to winter
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — What fell as rain in the valley made for incredible snow totals in the mountains, something very evident in the car-height snowbanks along Ski Park Highway off of Highway 89. That highway leads to one place that is enjoying the departure of the storm train,...
Don't make climate argument about January's extreme weather, experts say
(TND) — Round after round of flooding rains pounded California this month. Killer tornadoes – the type of weather more associated with the spring than the winter – swept through the South. Some of this extreme weather is unusual, experts say. Some is not. But experts say...
Yurok Tribe awarded $7.9M to create youth center
The Yurok Tribe has been awarded a $7.9 million grant that they say will be used to create a Yurok Youth Center in Weitchpec to help those between the ages of 12 to 23. The Yurok Tribe received a $7.9 million grant from California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) to construct a much-needed Yurok Youth Center in Weitchpec.
DeSantis demands transparency on gender transition services provided in public universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Governor Ron DeSantis is probing public universities in Florida for a second time this month as he seeks to determine which schools are allocating resources to gender dysphoria services. In a memo sent to each university's governing body, the DeSantis administration revealed it has learned...
