Spring Hill, FL

Grant Piper News

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival

DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28. The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.
DADE CITY, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
hernandosun.com

Pedestrian killed in late-night collision

A Spring Hill driver was unhurt in a late-night collision that claimed a pedestrian from Zephyrhills. Florida High Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that just before midnight on Jan. 19, a tractor/trailer truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Spring Hill was traveling west on SR-50 west of Irwin Street in Brooksville when a 56-year-old man from Zephyrhills walked into the path of the tractor-trailer and was struck by the truck.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

