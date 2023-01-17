ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Happi

Royal DSM Appoints Parand Salmassinia as President, Personal Care & Aroma

Royal DSM has appointed Parand Salmassinia to the role of president, personal care and aroma. Salmassinia succeeds Gareth Barker, who will be taking the lead on global marketing and business development at DSM Health, Nutrition & Care. She will report to Philp Eykerman, president, Health, Nutrition & Care. Salmassinia has...
Happi

Aveda Corporation Earns B Corp Certification

Aveda Corporation, the company behind the high-performance, vegan and Leaping Bunny-approved hair care brand with a mission to care for the world, has become a Certified B Corporation, further recognizing and deepening its decades-long commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Achieving B Corp Certification by the nonprofit B Lab, confirms...
MINNESOTA STATE
Happi

Kensing Receives Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for 2023

Kensing, a provider of plant-based vitamin E and phytosterols and high-purity anionic and amphoteric surfactants, earned a gold rating in the EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings for 2023. The Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating places Kensing in the top 5 percentile. Additionally, the award is particularly notable because Kensing became its own standalone...
Happi

Henkel To Replace 200K Tons of Fossil Feedstocks

Henkel plans to replace up to 200,000 tons of fossil feedstocks used in the manufacture of surfactants with feedstocks that are based on renewable raw materials. The renewable-based surfactants will be used in Henkel's laundry product brands, including many varieties of Persil, Purex and All brands. Henkel and Shell Chemical...
LOUISIANA STATE
Happi

Ulta Beauty Appoints Michelle Crossan-Matos as Chief Marketing Officer

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos as its chief marketing officer. In her position, Crossan-Matos will oversee workstreams across integrated marketing, creative, store design, member loyalty, public relations, consumer insight, and UB Media, the company’s retail media network. Experience at Procter & Gamble. Prior to joining Ulta...
Happi

Banuba Tint, a Virtual Try-On for Cosmetics, Improves Seasonal Color Analysis

In 2022, augmented reality company Banuba added a new product called “Tint” to its software offerings. These offerings now include an automated system for AI seasonal color analysis and a recommendation engine that helps people determine their color profile and receive suggestions for the most suitable beauty products and combinations. This is purportedly the only available solution of its kind on the market.
Happi

Thirteen Lune Closes $8M Seed Plus Investment to Fuel Expansion

Thirteen Lune, the inclusive beauty e-commerce destination co-founded by industry veterans Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning, has closed on an $8 million seed plus investment round with new participation from The BrainTrust Fund. The fund, led by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Lisa Stone, makes early-stage venture investments identified via BrainTrust Founders...

