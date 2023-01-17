Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Happi
Royal DSM Appoints Parand Salmassinia as President, Personal Care & Aroma
Royal DSM has appointed Parand Salmassinia to the role of president, personal care and aroma. Salmassinia succeeds Gareth Barker, who will be taking the lead on global marketing and business development at DSM Health, Nutrition & Care. She will report to Philp Eykerman, president, Health, Nutrition & Care. Salmassinia has...
Happi
Aveda Corporation Earns B Corp Certification
Aveda Corporation, the company behind the high-performance, vegan and Leaping Bunny-approved hair care brand with a mission to care for the world, has become a Certified B Corporation, further recognizing and deepening its decades-long commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Achieving B Corp Certification by the nonprofit B Lab, confirms...
Happi
Kensing Receives Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for 2023
Kensing, a provider of plant-based vitamin E and phytosterols and high-purity anionic and amphoteric surfactants, earned a gold rating in the EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings for 2023. The Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating places Kensing in the top 5 percentile. Additionally, the award is particularly notable because Kensing became its own standalone...
Happi
Henkel To Replace 200K Tons of Fossil Feedstocks
Henkel plans to replace up to 200,000 tons of fossil feedstocks used in the manufacture of surfactants with feedstocks that are based on renewable raw materials. The renewable-based surfactants will be used in Henkel's laundry product brands, including many varieties of Persil, Purex and All brands. Henkel and Shell Chemical...
Happi
Ulta Beauty Appoints Michelle Crossan-Matos as Chief Marketing Officer
Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos as its chief marketing officer. In her position, Crossan-Matos will oversee workstreams across integrated marketing, creative, store design, member loyalty, public relations, consumer insight, and UB Media, the company’s retail media network. Experience at Procter & Gamble. Prior to joining Ulta...
Happi
Banuba Tint, a Virtual Try-On for Cosmetics, Improves Seasonal Color Analysis
In 2022, augmented reality company Banuba added a new product called “Tint” to its software offerings. These offerings now include an automated system for AI seasonal color analysis and a recommendation engine that helps people determine their color profile and receive suggestions for the most suitable beauty products and combinations. This is purportedly the only available solution of its kind on the market.
Happi
Thirteen Lune Closes $8M Seed Plus Investment to Fuel Expansion
Thirteen Lune, the inclusive beauty e-commerce destination co-founded by industry veterans Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning, has closed on an $8 million seed plus investment round with new participation from The BrainTrust Fund. The fund, led by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Lisa Stone, makes early-stage venture investments identified via BrainTrust Founders...
Comments / 0