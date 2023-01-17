Read full article on original website
Google Stadia Controller: Bluetooth software utility arrives for limited time
Google has delivered on its promise to enable Bluetooth connectivity for Stadia Controllers, having shut down the game streaming service on January 18. As expected, Wi-Fi connectivity for Stadia Controllers ended with Google Stadia; Bluetooth is now the sole option for a non-wired gaming experience if you plan to continue using a Stadia Controller. While Google appears to have simplified the process of enabling Bluetooth mode, there are several factors to consider before doing so.
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
Deal | Lenovo Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor 21% off on Amazon
With a list price of US$339.99, the Lenovo Legion Y25-25 is now available on Amazon for US$269. This 24.5-inch FHD gaming monitor sports a 240 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, as well as a 99% sRGB color gamut. It also has a hook for headphones and 4 X USB 3.2 ports.
iPhone 15 series: Design changes for Apple's upcoming smartphones include thinner bezels and curved edges
According to a new leak, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones will arrive later in the year with quite a few design changes. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to receive Dynamic Island and curved edges, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to sport thinner bezels in addition.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU first impressions pit flagship graphics card against GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU has been compared against the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, highlighting the difference between the two graphics cards. While the GeForce RTX 4090 offers a health performance uplift in most cases, DLSS 3 technology also does plenty of heavy lifting to help NVIDIA's latest flagship laptop GPU.
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
Rumor | Realme GT Neo 5 240W version will launch with Android 13 and 16GB of RAM
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Realme has already previewed the upcoming GT Neo 5 as the smartphone that will introduce 240W SuperVOOC charging to the world. Now, the device is believed to come with alternative SKUs with the last-gen 150W standard, thus following the pattern of its Neo 3 predecessor.
Sharp NEC P627UL laser projector unveiled with 6,200 ANSI lumens brightness
The Sharp NEC P627UL laser projector will be showcased at ISE 2023. The event will take place from January 31 to February 3 in Barcelona, where the company will provide a first look at the new device. The gadget has a laser light source providing up to 6,200 ANSI lumens brightness; this allows you to use the projector in brighter environments. Plus, you can throw images up to 300-in (~762 cm) wide with a 1.23 - 2:1 throw ratio.
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition tipped to debut with series-first display feature
Redmi has already introduced the Note 12 Pro Speed Edition; now, the Xiaomi subsidiary is rumored to follow it up with a Turbo variant. This alleged upcoming addition to the mid-range smartphone line-up is already thought to come with specific advantages the vanilla 12, an upgrade to MIUI 14 out of the box and a chance to debut the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC included.
MIUI 14: Xiaomi 12 starts receiving Android 13 update through Mi Pilot program
Xiaomi may have officially presented MIUI 14 in December, but the OS update has not made its grand introduction globally yet. At the time, Xiaomi promised that the OS update would be available from January 2023 for the Xiaomi 12 series, upon which it delivered for the Xiaomi 12 Lite. Now, Xiaomi has added the Xiaomi 12 to the short list of devices that can download MIUI 14 in one form or another, with the Xiaomi 12 Pro, MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi 12S series and Redmi K50 series also due to receive MIUI 14 before February rolls around.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4: Details of alleged Apple M series rival leak
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared specifications about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, building on a series of tweets that the developer posted in November. Purportedly, the chipset could come in a few variants, with Wojciechowski remarking that Qualcomm is testing an SoC codenamed Hamoa with up to 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores like Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake platforms. Potentially, Qualcomm is testing multiple designs before settling on core arrangements to sell to laptop manufacturers, although we would not rule Qualcomm following Apple and offering several core options under the same brand name.
Galaxy A14 teardown reveals potentially significant advancement in Samsung smartphone repairability
The Galaxy A14 is Samsung's first Android smartphone of 2023, and may end up becoming one of its most affordable handsets of the year. Now, as a new teardown video has demonstrated, it may also be one of the OEM's most user-serviceable devices for some time, having dropped one of the most independent repair-unfriendly internal assembly features out there.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's Adreno 740 GPU thrashes S22 Ultra's Adreno 730 in Vulkan by over 56%
The integrated graphics component for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), the Qualcomm Adreno 740, looks set to be one of the smartphone’s potentially surprise packages in terms of performance levels. Reports about the iGPU have already revealed that the Adreno 740 can even outmuscle the Apple A16 Bionic’s GPU, which is no mean feat as Apple’s SoCs are usually perceived to be superior in this department. The Adreno 740 recently clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan over at Geekbench, with five records providing enough information to form an average score of 9,844 (9,802 when removing highest and lowest outliers).
The new M2 MacBook Pro 14 & 16 are here, but you should probably get the cheaper M1 predecessor
After launch last autumn was postponed, we finally got the announcement mid-January: Apple quietly launched the new MacBook Pro models with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. There was no launch event - you can only watch an introduction video on Apple's website similar to their latest online events. We already reported about the specs of the new models and want to share our initial impressions and if it makes sense to get a new model and what you should expect.
Redditor snags AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with bent pins for ridiculous low price of US$3, resurrects it back to life sans integrated audio
In what might possibly be the deal of the century, a Redditor found a returned 12C/24T AMD Ryzen 9 5900X selling for just US$3 in a local store. The CPU had bent pins and a couple of missing ones, but the OP managed to straighten the bent ones, successfully POST the CPU, and even stress test it. The missing pins apparently correspond to integrated audio, but they didn't seem to affect the processor's functionality.
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak
We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
AYA NEO AIR Plus: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U models announced but Intel Pentium Gold 8505 edition canned for upcoming gaming handheld series
AYA NEO has shed more light on the AIR Plus, a cheaper gaming handheld series compared to the NEXT II or the SLIDE. To recap, AYA NEO showcased the AIR Plus in June 2022 with the Intel Pentium Gold 8505, Intel Core i3-1215U and an unnamed AMD Mendocino APU. Originally, the company had planned to ship Intel versions of the AIR Plus on December 28, with AMD Mendocino versions due two months later.
