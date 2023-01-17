Read full article on original website
Onyx BOOX Tab X debuts as a new e-ink tablet with a dedicated "Smooth Refresh" GPU
Accessory Android GPU Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The new Tab X and pre-existing Max Lumi2 are both 13.3-inch (or "A4-sized") tablets with Carta 1250 e-ink displays capable of running Android 11 from the Onyx BOOX range; however, their maker touts the latest model as a considerable upgrade thanks to its increased 6,300mAh battery capacity in a chassis that has shrunk in height by 1.1mm.
Deal | LG Gram 16T90Q: 2022 model discounted by over 30%
Amazon US has heavily discounted the LG Gram 16T90Q, one of LG's 2022 product range. While LG offers the Gram 16T90Q in several configurations, Amazon US is running its greatest discount on a particular high-end SKU. For reference, the Gram 16T90Q comes in Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P flavours, both with fast LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 flash storage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: Boasting unusual strengths
The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is not for weak arms. After all, the tablet weighs at least 674 grams and even more with the protective case and pen. But it also offers many unusual advantages. A tablet with a replaceable battery that is waterproof and dustproof at the same time....
ViewSonic VG56V-series up-to-2K monitors launch with adjustable stands, powered USB type-C ports - and pop-up webcams
Pop-up cameras may have gone out of fashion among Android devices; however, ViewSonic now maintains that they have a valid, if not "revolutionary", role in larger-screen devices. To this end, the new VG56V Series monitors have debuted as first-gen "webcam docking" monitors from the California-based company. ViewSonic has developed its...
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
Rumor | Realme GT Neo 5 240W version will launch with Android 13 and 16GB of RAM
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Realme has already previewed the upcoming GT Neo 5 as the smartphone that will introduce 240W SuperVOOC charging to the world. Now, the device is believed to come with alternative SKUs with the last-gen 150W standard, thus following the pattern of its Neo 3 predecessor.
Powerstation Anker 757 and solar panel Anker 625 in hands-on: Stand-alone system for on the road
I have already tested two powerstations, the small, handy, Anker 521 (256 Wh) and the large, heavy, Bluetti AC200 Max (2,048 Wh). The Anker 757 now ranks in the middle with its 1,229 Wh. Is it the best compromise between performance and mobility? What makes it better and what makes it worse than the other two models?
Google Stadia Controller: Bluetooth software utility arrives for limited time
Google has delivered on its promise to enable Bluetooth connectivity for Stadia Controllers, having shut down the game streaming service on January 18. As expected, Wi-Fi connectivity for Stadia Controllers ended with Google Stadia; Bluetooth is now the sole option for a non-wired gaming experience if you plan to continue using a Stadia Controller. While Google appears to have simplified the process of enabling Bluetooth mode, there are several factors to consider before doing so.
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs soon as first CCS Magic Dock appears in California
After open-sourcing its proprietary charging kit for other EV makers and calling it the North American Charging System (NACS), Tesla is now gearing up to let those same automakers use the global CCS standard on Supercharger stalls in the US directly. The ingenious combined NACS/CCS Supercharger stations may be called Magic Docks and they seemingly include a detachable CCS adapter on the standard connector, so that both Tesla and non-Tesla electric cars can top up from the same stall.
Tecno Phantom Vision V concept unveiled as a smartphone combining foldable and rollable display tech
Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Tablet Touchscreen. Tecno has reportedly completed a concept for a flexible display smartphone that can do more than even the highest-end foldable smartphones of today. Like the OPPO Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, it can take the form of a (kind of) conventionally-proportioned smartphone or a small tablet, yet goes beyond that as one "half" of its main screen is extendable.
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
MSI Cubi 5 12M now selling from US$449 with choice of Intel Alder Lake-U series processors
Retailers are now selling the Cubi 5 12M, less than two weeks after MSI unveiled the mini-PC. Announced during CES 2023, the Cubi 5 12M comes in multiple variants and three processors, all Intel Alder Lake-U series parts. Specifically, MSI has made the Cubi 5 12M available with the following processors:
ViewSonic previews its new 5K 105-inch touch-enabled ViewBoard ahead of its ISE 2023 debut
Audio Business Foldable Monitor Software Touchscreen. ViewSonic will "demonstrate the possibilities for productive modern workspaces" at this year's ISE event by exhibiting its new ViewBoard. The California-based OEM asserts that it should enhance communication in a range of professional environments and settings - presuming they can accommodate so much display at once.
Galaxy A14 teardown reveals potentially significant advancement in Samsung smartphone repairability
The Galaxy A14 is Samsung's first Android smartphone of 2023, and may end up becoming one of its most affordable handsets of the year. Now, as a new teardown video has demonstrated, it may also be one of the OEM's most user-serviceable devices for some time, having dropped one of the most independent repair-unfriendly internal assembly features out there.
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition tipped to debut with series-first display feature
Redmi has already introduced the Note 12 Pro Speed Edition; now, the Xiaomi subsidiary is rumored to follow it up with a Turbo variant. This alleged upcoming addition to the mid-range smartphone line-up is already thought to come with specific advantages the vanilla 12, an upgrade to MIUI 14 out of the box and a chance to debut the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC included.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4: Details of alleged Apple M series rival leak
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared specifications about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, building on a series of tweets that the developer posted in November. Purportedly, the chipset could come in a few variants, with Wojciechowski remarking that Qualcomm is testing an SoC codenamed Hamoa with up to 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores like Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake platforms. Potentially, Qualcomm is testing multiple designs before settling on core arrangements to sell to laptop manufacturers, although we would not rule Qualcomm following Apple and offering several core options under the same brand name.
Velimotor VMX08: Electric dirt bike with 6,000 watts of power weighs just 105 lbs
Thanks to various superlight components made from carbon fiber, the electric dirt bike and Surron competitor from the not particularly well-known Chinese manufacturer puts just a tad above 100 lbs on the scale. In conjunction with the 6.000-watt electric drivetrain, riding the Velimotor VMX08 on off-road tracks sounds like an absolute blast.
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s G3 AMD: Currently probably the best ThinkPad laptop
Business Laptop Review Snippet Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad AMD Zen. Convertibles, large 16-inch laptops, workstations, and small subnotebooks - Lenovo's ThinkPad portfolio offers a lot of variety. To decide among them for a single model that would receive the title "best ThinkPad of its generation" is not an easy task. But it also isn't impossible, if you choose the criterium "the best model for the largest number of users."
