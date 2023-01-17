Kuba Wojciechowski has shared specifications about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, building on a series of tweets that the developer posted in November. Purportedly, the chipset could come in a few variants, with Wojciechowski remarking that Qualcomm is testing an SoC codenamed Hamoa with up to 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores like Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake platforms. Potentially, Qualcomm is testing multiple designs before settling on core arrangements to sell to laptop manufacturers, although we would not rule Qualcomm following Apple and offering several core options under the same brand name.

1 DAY AGO