Full Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop specifications leaked as Samsung also lines up Galaxy Book3, Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Ultra for huge Unpacked event

Last week we were reporting on the mysterious case involving dozens of dead AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 XT cards which cannot be repaired because they have short circuits on all SoC rails, memory rails and memory controller rails, with some cards even exhibiting cracked GPU dies. Back then, KrisFix, the German service that received all these faulty cards, presumed that AMD’s Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers might be part of the problem. KrisFix said it would post another video after performing some tests on brand new cards in order to determine if drivers can indeed break GPU dies like that. The results have been posted today and it looks like the drivers alone cannot cause such type of irreparable damage.

2 DAYS AGO