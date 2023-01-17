Full Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop specifications leaked as Samsung also lines up Galaxy Book3, Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Ultra for huge Unpacked event

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: Boasting unusual strengths
The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is not for weak arms. After all, the tablet weighs at least 674 grams and even more with the protective case and pen. But it also offers many unusual advantages. A tablet with a replaceable battery that is waterproof and dustproof at the same time....
notebookcheck.net
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Realme GT Neo 5 240W version will launch with Android 13 and 16GB of RAM
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Realme has already previewed the upcoming GT Neo 5 as the smartphone that will introduce 240W SuperVOOC charging to the world. Now, the device is believed to come with alternative SKUs with the last-gen 150W standard, thus following the pattern of its Neo 3 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition tipped to debut with series-first display feature
Redmi has already introduced the Note 12 Pro Speed Edition; now, the Xiaomi subsidiary is rumored to follow it up with a Turbo variant. This alleged upcoming addition to the mid-range smartphone line-up is already thought to come with specific advantages the vanilla 12, an upgrade to MIUI 14 out of the box and a chance to debut the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC included.
notebookcheck.net
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | LG Gram 16T90Q: 2022 model discounted by over 30%
Amazon US has heavily discounted the LG Gram 16T90Q, one of LG's 2022 product range. While LG offers the Gram 16T90Q in several configurations, Amazon US is running its greatest discount on a particular high-end SKU. For reference, the Gram 16T90Q comes in Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P flavours, both with fast LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 flash storage.
notebookcheck.net
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
notebookcheck.net
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's Adreno 740 GPU thrashes S22 Ultra's Adreno 730 in Vulkan by over 56%
The integrated graphics component for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), the Qualcomm Adreno 740, looks set to be one of the smartphone’s potentially surprise packages in terms of performance levels. Reports about the iGPU have already revealed that the Adreno 740 can even outmuscle the Apple A16 Bionic’s GPU, which is no mean feat as Apple’s SoCs are usually perceived to be superior in this department. The Adreno 740 recently clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan over at Geekbench, with five records providing enough information to form an average score of 9,844 (9,802 when removing highest and lowest outliers).
notebookcheck.net
TimeCheck | Intel's legendary Core i7-4770K is a decade old this year and mobile CPUs now run circles around it
The Intel Core i7-4770K launched close to 10 years ago, back in June 2013. It delivered a solid update to Intel's third-generation processors, but it was also partially responsible for launching Intel into its dark ages. Is it still a capable budget CPU in 2023, and should you upgrade if you have one?
notebookcheck.net
First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on leak showcases the flagship in the flesh as Galaxy S23+ packaging gets outed by retail store
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has now made its first live appearance ahead of its February 1 launch. The flagship phone was outed by a retail store, allegedly in Nicaragua, with the store showcasing the phone's design in a hands-on video as well as sharing an early zoom camera test. Android...
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO AIR Plus: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U models announced but Intel Pentium Gold 8505 edition canned for upcoming gaming handheld series
AYA NEO has shed more light on the AIR Plus, a cheaper gaming handheld series compared to the NEXT II or the SLIDE. To recap, AYA NEO showcased the AIR Plus in June 2022 with the Intel Pentium Gold 8505, Intel Core i3-1215U and an unnamed AMD Mendocino APU. Originally, the company had planned to ship Intel versions of the AIR Plus on December 28, with AMD Mendocino versions due two months later.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: Design changes for Apple's upcoming smartphones include thinner bezels and curved edges
According to a new leak, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones will arrive later in the year with quite a few design changes. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to receive Dynamic Island and curved edges, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to sport thinner bezels in addition.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4: Details of alleged Apple M series rival leak
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared specifications about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, building on a series of tweets that the developer posted in November. Purportedly, the chipset could come in a few variants, with Wojciechowski remarking that Qualcomm is testing an SoC codenamed Hamoa with up to 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores like Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake platforms. Potentially, Qualcomm is testing multiple designs before settling on core arrangements to sell to laptop manufacturers, although we would not rule Qualcomm following Apple and offering several core options under the same brand name.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy A14 teardown reveals potentially significant advancement in Samsung smartphone repairability
The Galaxy A14 is Samsung's first Android smartphone of 2023, and may end up becoming one of its most affordable handsets of the year. Now, as a new teardown video has demonstrated, it may also be one of the OEM's most user-serviceable devices for some time, having dropped one of the most independent repair-unfriendly internal assembly features out there.
notebookcheck.net
AMD EPYC 9654 shows what 96 Zen 4 cores can do by outbenching a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX by almost 30% on PassMark
A single sample of the AMD EPYC 9654 processor has appeared on PassMark and has immediately blown all its competitors out of the water. The “Genoa” Zen 4 part has occupied first place in the High End CPU Mark table, which is dominated by core-bristling chips from AMD. The previous table topper, the 64-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX, has finally relinquished its lofty position that it had occupied since the first quarter of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the EPYC 9654 hasn’t just pipped its rivals to the post though – it has appropriately set a whole new benchmark with the multiple test suite result.
notebookcheck.net
Improper storage believed to be the number one suspect in the strange case involving 48 broken AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 XT cards
Last week we were reporting on the mysterious case involving dozens of dead AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 XT cards which cannot be repaired because they have short circuits on all SoC rails, memory rails and memory controller rails, with some cards even exhibiting cracked GPU dies. Back then, KrisFix, the German service that received all these faulty cards, presumed that AMD’s Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers might be part of the problem. KrisFix said it would post another video after performing some tests on brand new cards in order to determine if drivers can indeed break GPU dies like that. The results have been posted today and it looks like the drivers alone cannot cause such type of irreparable damage.
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14: Xiaomi 12 starts receiving Android 13 update through Mi Pilot program
Xiaomi may have officially presented MIUI 14 in December, but the OS update has not made its grand introduction globally yet. At the time, Xiaomi promised that the OS update would be available from January 2023 for the Xiaomi 12 series, upon which it delivered for the Xiaomi 12 Lite. Now, Xiaomi has added the Xiaomi 12 to the short list of devices that can download MIUI 14 in one form or another, with the Xiaomi 12 Pro, MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi 12S series and Redmi K50 series also due to receive MIUI 14 before February rolls around.
notebookcheck.net
Sharp NEC P627UL laser projector unveiled with 6,200 ANSI lumens brightness
The Sharp NEC P627UL laser projector will be showcased at ISE 2023. The event will take place from January 31 to February 3 in Barcelona, where the company will provide a first look at the new device. The gadget has a laser light source providing up to 6,200 ANSI lumens brightness; this allows you to use the projector in brighter environments. Plus, you can throw images up to 300-in (~762 cm) wide with a 1.23 - 2:1 throw ratio.
Comments / 0