Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sneak Peek of Texarkana’s Newest Restaurant Before it Opens
When it comes to Texarkana, it's no secret, people who live here, love to eat! Well, it's finally official, Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery is slated to open on Monday, January 30, 2022. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery once a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is back...
What Do You Think Of The New Texarkana Texas Police Headgear?
Thinking back, I can't remember having seen any police officers in our area, other than State Troopers, ever wearing a hat. Well, that's about to change for Texarkana Texas Police Officers. Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte announced today that there will be a new look for in headwear for...
Texarkana’s Live Music This Weekend: January 20 & 21
FRIDAY - January 20. Honey - CD Release Party - aka Heather Lynn & Deacons. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you...
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
How To Stay Out Of Jail? Warrant Amnesty For Texarkana Arkansas
If you have outstanding warrants/fines from the District Court of Texarkana, Arkansas, then February could be your month to get that taken care of without getting arrested. The Texarkana Arkansas Police sent out a notice today referring to Judge Tommy Potter's announcement that the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023.
Mark Your Calendar for the 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction
The 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction will be coming your way on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School located at 171 Locust Street. Since the first auction was held in 20l2, over $554,000 has been raised to help beautify and improve the Ashdown downtown area and the City Park. The money raised this year will go toward continued improvements in the downtown area and at the City Park.
Learn About One of Texarkana’s Founding Fathers at This Fun Event Jan 21
If you love history then you will love to learn more about Texarkana's early history and one of the founding fathers of Texarkana at a special event this Saturday including a movie and dinner. This year is Texarkana's Sesquicentennial. That means that the city of Texarkana is officially 150 years...
Pleasant Grove Cheerleaders Bring Home The Big Silver State Trophy
Friday the 13th sure wasn't unlucky for one group from Texarkana as congratulations are in order for the Pleasant Grove High Cheerleaders who came in 2nd place in their division in the State of Texas UIL Championships. When you think about how many schools there are in the Great State...
Texarkana’s Bridal Fair is Days Away, Here’s a Peek Inside the VIB Gift Bag
Planning a wedding can be daunting. There are so many things to think about. That is why you don't want to miss the 2023 Bridal Fair. It's just days away. Grab your bridesmaids, your mom and your mother-in-law-to-be. You'll have fun and you'll get some important planning and services for your wedding all taken care of.
Here’s a List of Great Events Going on This Weekend in Texarkana Jan13-15
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There is plenty of events for the second weekend of January. You'll find live music, local art, Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations and more. Live Music. Enjoy live music this weekend all around Texarkana. From Chris Cagle at Crossties to great local...
New Fitness Court Opening Soon at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park
A new year means a new you or at least a lot of us are trying to get healthy and in shape before summer. That's why it's exciting to find out that there will soon be a new fitness area in Texarkana. The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department were...
Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved
Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
The 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair is Almost Here, Have You Gotten Your Tickets Yet?
Christmas is a popular time for proposals. Did you or someone you know recently get engaged? Then now is the time to start planning your big day. Planning a wedding can be daunting. Here is an easy and fun way to make sure you have the perfect wedding of your dreams. It's the 2023 Bridal Fair.
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
Comments / 0