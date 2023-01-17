With current Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and state Sen. Ruth Johnson (R-Holly) taking serious looks at running for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing)'s seat, it's natural to see how past Secretaries have done when running for Governor or the U.S. Senate. The answer: Since 1940, not well. Not since former Gov. Frank Fitzgerald and former Gov. Harry F. Kelly won in the 1930s and 1940s have former Secretaries of State won a statewide election for Governor. Of the 43 Secretaries of State in Michigan history, zero have ever been elected or served in the U.S. Senate. Several have.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO