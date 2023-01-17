ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Michigan has $9.2 billion surplus entering ‘mild’ recession

Combined tax revenues in Michigan’s two main funds were $1.5 billion higher than expected in the last fiscal year and will come in $1.2 billion higher than anticipated both this budget year and next, administration and legislative economists projected on Friday while also warning of a recession. All told,...
WNEM

Consumers Energy contributes $25M to help residents, businesses with bills

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Consumers Energy announced it is contributing $25 million to help residents and businesses with their energy bills. The contribution was approved on Thursday, Jan. 19 by the Michigan Public Service Commission. It will deliver $15 million in automatic bill credits to all Consumers Energy electric customers and $10 million in assistance for financially vulnerable households, the company said.
WILX-TV

Individual income tax season to begin on Jan. 23

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taxpayers in Michigan can start to file their state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. You can file your state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18.
threeriversmi.org

Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
abc12.com

Michigan's 2023 income tax filing season starts next week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Employers are required to mail previous year wage statements -- W2s and 1099s -- to employees by Jan. 31. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes must be received by April 18, 2023.
The Center Square

$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications

(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable state where every Michigander can leverage technology to improve their quality of life,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director...
WCNC

NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
gandernewsroom.com

Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty

MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
thelivingstonpost.com

Recent electoral history not great for SOS running for governor or U.S. Senate

With current Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and state Sen. Ruth Johnson (R-Holly) taking serious looks at running for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing)'s seat, it's natural to see how past Secretaries have done when running for Governor or the U.S. Senate. The answer: Since 1940, not well. Not since former Gov. Frank Fitzgerald and former Gov. Harry F. Kelly won in the 1930s and 1940s have former Secretaries of State won a statewide election for Governor. Of the 43 Secretaries of State in Michigan history, zero have ever been elected or served in the U.S. Senate. Several have.
thelivingstonpost.com

Livingston County schools getting nearly $300K for resource officers

As part of the $25 million funding announced Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to hire additional school resource officers for the next three years, the Livingston Educational Service Agency will receive $200,000, and the Pinckney Community Schools will receive $97,500. “Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school,”...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

