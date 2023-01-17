Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking
Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
Clearwater Police launch new survey tool for residents
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department launched a new public survey tool Wednesday to better understand local concerns and attitudes, according to a news release. The department said this is their latest effort to engage with the community issues that may be important to residents. The survey will...
Hillsborough residents unaware of harmful acid spill blocks away from community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The red and blue lights from Hillsborough County first responders were shrouded by a green vapor cloud following an acid spill that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 4. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a caller noticed the odd-looking cloud and called authorities, prompting a three-hour ordeal Thursday morning. Fire […]
niceville.com
Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years
FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco Sheriff’s Office explorer post to offer drone program
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) Explorer Post 916 is offering a new program to introduce those ages 14 to 21 to the world of unmanned aerial systems, also known as drones, and also to forensics, according to a sheriff’s office posting. These fields are integral to law enforcement...
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
cw34.com
Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart
VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
Pasco County teen arrested for threatening school on social media, deputies say
A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
Polk County deputies searching for individuals tossing trash at illegal dumpsite: ‘It’s nasty’
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into what appears to be a massive illegal dump site. Old stained clothes, worn-out mattresses, and who knows what else is strewn from one end of the property to the other. The site is just off...
New I-75 interchange now open in Pasco County
The commute in Pasco County just got a little easier for drivers. The area is experiencing explosive growth.
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless woman charged with battery on senior citizen
A 28-year-old woman living at a Hernando camp site faces a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to 2404 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando after Felicitie Gillette telephoned 911 and told the operator she and Christian Anderson, her boyfriend, were “jumped” at their campsite by an unknown, tall, white man,” according to Gillette’s arrest report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on trafficking and possession charges after he was pulled over for a broken taillight on a trailer he was pulling. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing a black Ford pickup truck with dark tinted windows pulling a trailer with a broken taillight Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Inverness.
Authorities searching for Dade City driver who killed bicyclist
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Dade City on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
WSVN-TV
Pasco County workers remove fishing line from eagle nest on cell tower
(WSVN) - A Pasco County worker spotted a fishing line in a bald eagle’s nest and thanks to his quick thinking, the bird’s babies were saved. The incident happened in Tampa when a general contractor was scaling a cell tower, Tuesday. “Because of this big effort today the...
tampabeacon.com
CARES to build one-stop senior center in central Pasco
If you build it, they will come. That’s what Jemith Rosa, president and CEO of Community Aging & Retirement Services, believes about a one-stop senior center CARES is planning to build in central Pasco County. That building became a step closer to reality last month when, with what she...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 13 to 17
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 13. Jeffrey Todd Brady, 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Manatee County school buses hit by gunfire; 2 juveniles in custody, police say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said two school buses were struck by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. Officers said the first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. They said the bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue East near 27th Avenue East when it was struck twice on the right […]
leesburg-news.com
Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail
A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
