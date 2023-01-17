ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking

Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater Police launch new survey tool for residents

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department launched a new public survey tool Wednesday to better understand local concerns and attitudes, according to a news release. The department said this is their latest effort to engage with the community issues that may be important to residents. The survey will...
CLEARWATER, FL
niceville.com

Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years

FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco Sheriff’s Office explorer post to offer drone program

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) Explorer Post 916 is offering a new program to introduce those ages 14 to 21 to the world of unmanned aerial systems, also known as drones, and also to forensics, according to a sheriff’s office posting. These fields are integral to law enforcement...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
cw34.com

Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart

VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless woman charged with battery on senior citizen

A 28-year-old woman living at a Hernando camp site faces a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to 2404 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando after Felicitie Gillette telephoned 911 and told the operator she and Christian Anderson, her boyfriend, were “jumped” at their campsite by an unknown, tall, white man,” according to Gillette’s arrest report.
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on trafficking and possession charges after he was pulled over for a broken taillight on a trailer he was pulling. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing a black Ford pickup truck with dark tinted windows pulling a trailer with a broken taillight Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL
tampabeacon.com

CARES to build one-stop senior center in central Pasco

If you build it, they will come. That’s what Jemith Rosa, president and CEO of Community Aging & Retirement Services, believes about a one-stop senior center CARES is planning to build in central Pasco County. That building became a step closer to reality last month when, with what she...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 13 to 17

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 13. Jeffrey Todd Brady, 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail

A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
UMATILLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy