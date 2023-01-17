ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Fabulous has not only influenced the rap game, but also fashion

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the music industry today, and everyone can always go back to the beginning of his career when he was a part of Young Money. Many would probably say that Lil Wayne was one of his biggest influences, and that may be true, but the Canadian rapper recently spoke out about one of his other early influences.
Singer and songwriter JeRonelle opens up about heartbreak in newest song

Omaha-born and now Los Angeles resident, JeRonelle, is a singer and songwriter reemerging in the music space with his song “Stuck,” which is a passionate, soulful song that captures the essence of re-establishing a connection with a past love. JeRonelle is showcasing why he is one of the best voices to come out of R&B in some time and is promoting his upcoming EP Regret & Reflect which is set to release during the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’

Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Boosie’s daughter poses with girlfriend; fans call it karma (photo)

Bombastic rapper Boosie Badazz has been on a tirade against members of the LBGTQ community for a few years now. By now, most music fans are aware that Boosie, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisian as Torrence Hatch, has an older daughter Iviona Hatch, aka rapper Poison Ivi, who has been unapologetic about her homosexuality. She recently showed off her new girlfriend who posted the photo on her own Instagram page.
Saweetie will guest star in an episode of ‘Bel Air’

Rapper Saweetie is in her acting bag after Variety recently announced that the San Francisco Bay area native will make a cameo on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Bel Air.” The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff is based on cinematographer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a unique spin on the original show into a new perspective. Peacock picked the show up for two seasons back in 2020.
‘Rolling out’ declares Jan. 20 Questlove Day in honor of the artist’s birthday

Rolling out magazine celebrates renowned musical artist Questove’s birthday by declaring Jan. 20 Quest Love Day in celebration of his brilliant career in music, television and film. “He has given so much to the music world and helped us appreciate his vision of music” stated Munson Steed, CEO of rolling out. Quest Love’s influences and is influenced by the many music masterminds and genius artists from his hometown of Philadelphia. Legendary music producers Leon Huff and Kenny Gamble along with the late great Teddy Pendergrass, hip-hop artist Jazzy Jeff and singer Jill Scott beneficiaries and contributors to the Philadelphia sound have had a profound impact on Quest Love and his signature sound.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wiz Khalifa has choice words for people who used to smoke weed

Along with Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa is another rapper who is renowned for smoking weed. Wherever there is weed, Dogg and Khalifa are probably smoking it. When people stop smoking weed, they oftentimes claim their lives are better and that they can function more effectively. Apparently, Khalifa doesn’t believe that, and he recently went on a rant on his Instagram page about former weed smokers.
SZA makes history with sophomore album

Fans waited years for SZA’s album to be released, and she didn’t disappoint when it came out. Not only do her fans love it, but the Billboard charts have loved SOS since it was released. The album has been on the Billboard 200 for a fifth consecutive week,...
New music Friday: PARTYNEXTDOOR, Offset, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and Gucci Mane

The week of Jan. 13 was light on new music releases. Here is some of the new sounds that came out this week. PARTYNEXTDOOR released the single “Her Old Friends,” a rare release for the OVO singer. Offset and producer Hit-Boy released “2 LIVE” an ode to the Uncle Luke era in Miami. It was Offset’s first release since Takeoff’s death. The drop comes a week after Quavo released “WITHOUT YOU.”
Markuann Smith discusses the battle to bring ‘The Godfather of Harlem’ to life

Markuann Smith talks about his two-decade battle trying to convince any network to breathe life into his vision of his grandfather, Bumpy Johnson, on what is now a blockbuster cable series “The Godfather of Harlem.” Starring Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, the enthralling Emmy Award-winning series kicks off season three on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Ray J reconciles with his wife Princess on his birthday (photo, video)

Press the pause button on the divorce proceedings between reality TV stars Ray J and his estranged wife Princess Love. The couple, who have created many marital fireworks on the show “Love & Hop Hop: Hollywood,” might be reconsidering their intentions to dissolve their marriage following the celebration of Ray J’s 42nd birthday.
Atlanta, GA
