ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Black-owned tech service Culture Wireless is focused on closing digital divide

Culture Wireless is a Black-owned internet service provider that aims to empower the community through easy and affordable access to the web. Al Adjahoe is the CEO, Jerome Howard is the COO, and William Sparks is the CMO of the company. The three men spoke with rolling out about why they wanted to create this business, the importance of technology in the community, and what separates them from other service providers.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
117K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy