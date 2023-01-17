Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
CBS Sports
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray throws tantrum after being denied a bathroom break during match
Andy Murray claimed an epic five-set victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in Wednesday's second round of the Australian Open. Their battle lasted five hours and 45 minutes, so one would think numerous bathroom breaks would be necessary. But when Murray requested a trip to the restroom at 3 a.m., he was denied -- and wasn't happy about it.
‘It’s not good at all to be honest’ – Novak Djokovic’s injury admission as he prepares for Australian Open third round
‘’It’s up to God, and my physio to help me…’’
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
atptour.com
Nadal On Australian Open Injury: 'Sometimes It's Difficult To Accept'
Rafael Nadal arrived in Melbourne in a tough moment, having lost six of his previous seven matches. But as always, the Spaniard had a positive attitude and was ready to battle as deep as possible at the Australian Open. The top seed’s left hip prevented him from doing so. After...
atptour.com
'Worried' Djokovic Says 'My Injury Is Not Ideal'
Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday at Melbourne Park, but the Serbian did not move through unscathed. Having entered the tournament with a left hamstring injury suffered in Adelaide, the former World No. 1 was already on alert. But against Enzo Couacaud, Djokovic had his left leg wrapped and had moments in which his movement was visibly compromised.
atptour.com
Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon
After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
atptour.com
Day 5 Preview: Medvedev, Felix, Tsitsipas In Action
Daniil Medvedev continues his title quest and Felix Auger-Aliassime looks to carry his momentum from his second-round escape when Day 5 of an unpredictable Australian Open dawns on Friday. Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who survived in five sets to oust Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday, will face another test: 20th seed Denis...
atptour.com
Two Hours From Daybreak, Murray Seals Epic Win Over Kokkinakis
Scot sets new record for most comebacks from two-sets-to-love down. Australian Open, this time rallying from two-sets-to-love down for a record 11th time in his career. Finishing at 4:05 a.m., just two hours from daybreak in Melbourne, the former World No. 1 rallied past home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5, advancing after five hours and 45 minutes in the longest match of his career. Murray withstood 102 winners, including 37 aces, from the South Australian.
atptour.com
Djokovic, Tsitsipas & Alcaraz Remaining Contenders For World No. 1
Following Casper Ruud’s loss on Thursday at the Australian Open, the battle for World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings is down to three men: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who is not competing Down Under due to injury. With his defeat to Jenson Brooksby, Ruud cannot climb higher than World No. 2.
atptour.com
Alexei Pops Fritz's Form, Mmoh Sinks Zverev
Alexei Popyrin rode a scintillating serving performance and a swell of crowd support to clinch the latest upset at the 2023 Australian Open. On Thursday in John Cain Arena, the Australian wild card scored a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 victory against eighth seed Taylor Fritz to continue the trend of eye-catching results in the early rounds Down Under.
atptour.com
Felix Fires Into Melbourne Fourth Round
Canadian downs Cerundolo, meets Lehecka next after Czech upsets Norrie. Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his battling progress through the Australian Open draw on Friday with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win against 28th seed Francisco Cerundolo. After coming from behind in each of his first two Melbourne victories, the Canadian never trailed in John Cain Arena, advancing to the fourth round for the third straight year Down Under.
atptour.com
Shelton Meets Koala & Wallaby; Now For Australian Open Round Three
Ben Shelton has looked at home at the Australian Open, where he is into the third round on his tournament debut. The #NextGenATP American is far away from home, though. The 20-year-old is on his first international trip. Naturally, there was one thing he was excited to see in Australia.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Sets Sinner Showdown In Australian Open Fourth Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect set record on Friday at the 2023 Australian Open to 9-0 by moving past Tallon Griekspoor into the fourth round. In a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, the Greek saved a set point late in set two before powering through the finish in Rod Laver Arena.
Nine Network feels absence of stars as big numbers come through Australian Open gates
The Australian Open’s loss of Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty has not stopped crowds coming through the gates, but fewer are tuning in from home for a grand slam marked by a plethora of high-profile absences. Questions around how the lack of two of the tournament’s biggest draw cards...
atptour.com
Brooksby Upsets Ruud To Extend Dream Debut
For the second day running at the Australian Open, an unseeded American has bounced a top seed from the men's singles draw. After Mackenzie McDonald's shocker against Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, Jenson Brooksby defeated second seed Casper Ruud on Thursday in Rod Laver Arena. The Melbourne debutant was in control...
atptour.com
Ruud: Brooksby ‘Had An Answer To All The Questions’
Incentive was high for Casper Ruud at this year’s Australian Open. If the Norwegian had lifted his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne, he would have risen to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time. However, the second seed will now have to wait for...
atptour.com
Tiafoe, Sinner Race Into Australian Open Third Round
Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner both earned rapid-fire wins in John Cain Arena on Wednesday to book their places in the Australian Open third round. Tiafoe was a straight-sets winner against China's Shang Juncheng after Sinner breezed past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, with both matches finishing in under two hours. The...
