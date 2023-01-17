Read full article on original website
Tough stretch for the Burnsville cagers on the hardwood
It’s been a tough start to the New Year for the Burnsville boys basketball team. The Blaze started 2023 with five straight defeats, including 83-58 at No. 10-ranked Shakopee Jan. 13 in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville went into the contest off a 74-60 home loss to Prior Lake the day before in league action.
State waves made for Prior Lake in the section true team pool
The Prior Lake boys swimming team’s depth continues to lead the way in the pool. The Lakers qualified the Class AA State True Team Jan. 14 with a strong showing in the Section 2AA True Team competition at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska. Prior Lake finished runner-up to perennial power Minnetonka with 1,389.5 points.
Shakopee continues to build waves in SSC pool as sections near
State qualifying times are starting to come more into focus for the Shakopee boys swimming team. The Sabers are 4-2 in South Suburban Conference duals and finished fifth out of eight teams in the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 14 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
Christian Brothers Automotive shop opens in Chanhassen
A local couple has opened a Christian Brothers Automotive shop in Chanhassen. Mark and Karen Menzuber recently opened the shop at 8941 Crossroads Boulevard — the latest of the company’ six Minnesota locations. The company has shops in Maple Grove and Andover and the Chanhassen location will join south metro shops in Savage, Lakeville and Inver Grove Heights.
What happened on this date in local history?
January 19, 1950: Local basketball enthusiasts will flock to Minneapolis on Wednesday night, January 25th, when the Minneapolis Laker Basketball Organization honors Chaska with a “Chaska Television Night.” Television nights have been instituted this year to pay tribute to the various communities around the Twin Cities that are followers of the Lakers and watch them perform on television. Tickets are on sale locally by all television dealers, at the price of $1.80 for good seats.
Chaska, Chan hosting One Act Play Showcase
Students of the theatre departments at Chaska and Chanhassen high schools will be performing their One Act Plays in a showcase Jan. 19. The 7 p.m. performances will take place at the Chanhassen High School Theater. Proceeds from the evening will go toward both high school theatre departments. Tickets can...
Obituary for Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller
Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller, age 27, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 22 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd. SE, Prior Lake. Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery in St. James, MN at a later date.
Watershed district accepting entries for photo contest
The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District is accepting submissions for its 2023 photo contest. The organization has been working to protect, manage and improve local water resources for over 50 years, according to its website, and now wants to see residents’ favorite photos of the watershed district. Photos...
Chaska Electric workers aid during the Blue Blizzard
Two linemen with Chaska’s Electric Department gave the residents of northwestern Wisconsin a different kind of gift this past holiday season — the gift of electricity. After a mutual aid request was received by Electric Director Pete Wyffels on Dec. 15 from the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, for help in rural parts of Wisconsin, apprentice Lineman Brandon Heitz and journeyman lineman Mike Engelen stepped up.
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the Chaska water tower at Community Park on Hundertmark Road near Clover Ridge Elementary. Timothy Schoen, Connie Dummer and Mitchell Armstrong-Grundy guessed it correctly!
Obituary for Kelsey R. Granowski
Kelsey Renae (Hanson) Granowski, age 39, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Kelsey was born April 5, 1983 in Duluth. She spent part of her childhood in Two Harbors before moving to Forest Lake and graduating from Forest Lake High School in 2001. She furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and minor in Music from Gustavus Adolphus College and then received her Master’s Degree in Psychology at St. Mary’s University. On October 18th, 2008 she married Andrew Granowski at Zion Lutheran Church in Duluth, Minnesota. They had two children, Blake (10) and Graham (7). Kelsey was employed as a Social Worker in Child Protection for Carver County for the past eight years. Prior to that she also worked at The Minnesota Autism Center in Minneapolis and Leo A. Hoffmann Center in St. Peter. Andy and Kelsey lived in Carver for 12 years before moving to Chaska in 2022. Kelsey loved being with her family and watching Graham and Blake participate in sports and activities. She loved spending time with extended family and friends. Some of her favorite things to do were working with and riding horses, listening to music, watching movies, traveling, and being on the North Shore. She was always passionate about her work and supporting kids and families. Kelsey always leaned into her Faith, strived to be Brave in times of adversity, showed Strength when things got hard, and found Positivity in all that she did.
Prior Lake police calls: Jan. 10-17
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 10-17. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Obituary for LaVerne J. Abraham
LaVerne Joy (Lenzen) Abraham, age 90, of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 26, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. also at the church. There will be a private family inurnment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Rep. Angie Craig secures $1.5 million for Shakopee Regional Innovation Hub project
Rep. Angie Craig secured $1.5 million to expand job training and educational opportunities within Shakopee, according to a Jan. 12 press release from her office. The city will use the funds to construct the Shakopee Regional Innovation Hub, a 30,000-square-foot facility providing postsecondary education opportunities, job training and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Obituary for Phyllis L. Knudsen
Phyllis L. Knudsen, age 79, of Prior Lake, died January 16, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital after a year and a half long battle with cancer, which was exacerbated by COVID. Phyllis was born to the late Sumner (Monty) Montour and Verona (Haseman) on July 7, 1943 in Minneapolis. Phyllis graduated from Mankato West High School in 1961. She married the late Arlyn Knudsen in 1963. They moved to Prior Lake and lived there for many years while they raised two wonderful children on their beloved hobby farm. Among other lucky employers including the City of Prior Lake, she retired from the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, where she worked for 17 years.
Obituary for Judith A. Reusse
Judith Ann (Claire) Reusse, of Prior Lake was born on January 28, 1945 in Bakersfield, CA. She died at the age of 77 on January 12, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park after multiple years of battling cancer. Judith (Judy), had a love of shopping, gardening and watching...
Letter: Highway 212 and 5 projects moving along
The Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition—comprised of businesses and local governments along Highways 212 and 5—continues to make progress with efforts to improve transportation in the area, thanks to the support of our elected officials at all levels of government. We were excited to celebrate the ribbon cutting for...
Scott County Sheriff's Office to hold annual Sheriff's Community Academy
Beginning this February, citizens and business owners will be getting a first-hand view and hands on experience of how the Scott County Sheriff’s Office works during its annual Sheriff’s Community Academy — a free, interactive, seven-week series meant to give community members a working knowledge of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office running Feb. 6th-March 27.
Obituary for Sheldon “Shel” Sindelar
Sheldon “Shel” Sindelar, age 93, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on January 13, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m., both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred and distributed in Shel’s memory, by the family.
BES School Board votes to keep salaries same
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board selected a new chairperson Thursday, Jan. 12, and quickly pivoted to a debate on pay for the board members. New chair Scott Hume explained that in January 2016, the stipend for board members was increased from $500 a month to $550. In 2019, the school board...
