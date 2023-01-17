Read full article on original website
Twitter experienced a 40 percent decline in advertising revenue since this time last year as more than 500 advertisers paused their spending, the Information reported Jan. 17. The social media company’s advertising problems began before its sale, but escalated when Elon Musk took over in October. Many advertisers decreased or delayed their spending when Musk became CEO to see what direction the platform would take under new leadership. Twitter relies on advertising revenue, so the move was a major blow to the company that hasn’t earned a profit since 2019. Musk tried to incentivize advertisers by offering buy-one, get-one free sales to its biggest spenders and allowing political ads.
After losing a Guinness-World-Record amount of money in 2022, Elon Musk is facing another financial headache as his newly acquired Twitter faces an interest payment on a giant loan as soon as this month, according to the Financial Times. Given the social media company’s dire cash situation, the financial obligation could force Musk to sell more Tesla shares, try to cut a new deal with lenders, or potentially declare bankruptcy if it defaults on its loan.
Microsoft said today (Jan. 18) it will cut 10,000 jobs, about 5 percent of its global workforce, through the end of March. The software giant employs 221,000 people around the world, including 122,000 in the U.S. The upcoming layoffs will affect a number of engineering and recruiting divisions, according to Bloomberg and Insider.
