Serena Williams Adorably Matches Daughter Olympia in Heart-Printed Pajamas

By Amina Ayoud
 5 days ago
Serena Williams twinned. with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday. The mother-daughter pair sported matching pajamas and went barefoot for the occasion.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the professional tennis player and her fashionable 5-year-old wore adorable heat-printed pajamas in gray, white, black and red. The style featured cozy-looking long sleeves and matching fitted bottoms.

Ready to hit the hay, Williams went sans makeup with her hair down and parted down the middle, while Olympia wore her tresses in braids. The former Olympian sported what appeared to be gold charm bracelets that provided her sleepy ensemble with a bit of shine.

After videoing a short boomerang-style video, both Williams and her daughter flashed their best poses for the camera, including one where Olympia sat with her legs on the bathroom tile, as if she was meditating, while her mom balanced on one foot.

Although she wasn’t wearing any shoes, Williams often opts for Nike sneakers for casual moments on and off the court. A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

Her most notable brand deal is with Nike , a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

PHOTOS : Check out some of Serena Williams’ most unforgettable Nike tennis outfits .

