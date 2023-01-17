ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

One Year After Buying Aerosoles, American Exchange Group Has Acquired White Mountain Footwear

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYAfc_0kHbupZQ00

American Exchange Group is once again starting off the new year with a major deal.

A year after the New York-based company acquired the Aerosoles brand , American Exchange Group said today it has completed the purchase of White Mountain Footwear for an undisclosed amount.

The privately owned White Mountain company has been based in Lisbon, N.H., since its founding in 1979. Its fashion-comfort collections — which include two made-in-China labels, White Mountain and Cliffs — are carried at top national retail chains such as Macy’s, DSW, Kohl’s, Boscov’s, Amazon, Famous Footwear and Shoe Carnival.

With this acquisition, American Exchange Group said it plans to integrate White Mountain’s sourcing and manufacturing capabilities, structure and management with the Aerosoles brand, in order to expand the retail distribution for both brands, and also introduce the White Mountain and Cliffs lines to new categories and audiences.

“I have been truly impressed with White Mountain’s experienced executive leadership team and their long, dedicated, tenured staff that has supported the brand’s growth over many years. I look forward to seeing them bring that success, commitment and enthusiasm to Aerosoles,” said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group, in a statement.

A company representative confirmed that White Mountain’s leadership team will remain on board and it will keep its offices in New Hampshire.

White Mountain chief revenue officer Robert Geller said in a statement, “We are looking forward to carrying on the 40-year tradition of the White Mountain brand under new ownership. Teaming up with American Exchange Group will allow us to grow and expand our business, add additional product categories and leverage synergies.”

American Exchange Group is indeed a fitting partner for category expansion. The company is a designer, manufacturer and wholesale provider of fashion accessories for men, women and kids, producing everything from footwear, belts, socks and hats to smart watches and fitness trackers.

It has already unleashed an aggressive expansion plan for Aerosoles. Earlier this month, the brand made a foray in the kids’ market with a line of girls shoes, and for spring ’23, the label will introduce men’s and women’s flip-flops, men’s socks, slippers and roller skates.

In a recent interview with FN, American Exchange Group’s VP of licensing and brand development, Cynthia Nixon, said even more launches are in the works for Aerosoles. “I’m in conversation with multiple other companies with expertise in a vast array of product categories, from home to travel to sleepwear and, of course, apparel,” she said.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Vanna White Goes Viral in ‘Strange’ Hot Pink Dress With Pantaboots on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White had Twitter abuzz thanks to an outfit she wore on the latest episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” The episode, which aired on Jan. 18, saw White on the arm of famed host Pat Sajak waltzing across the stage in a hot pink floor-length gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a revealing sky-high side slit giving way to a pair of high-waisted black leggings. The episode was won by Tricia Scaglione from Plantation, Fla., but focus of the episode ended up being directed in White’s direction. The half-pink, half-black ensemble was worn alongside a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that...
Footwear News

NBA Icon Walt Frazier’s Craziest Suits Through the Years Include Wild Prints With Exotic Animal Skin Shoes

Walt “Clyde” Frazier is known as the seven-time NBA All-Star player, two-time NBA champion and seven-time all-defensive. But the athlete also has a history with fashion. Growing up in Atlanta, Frazier fell in love with basketball in high school, where he was able to hone his talents. Shortly after, he attended Southern Illinois University to play basketball and then was drafted fifth overall in the 1967 NBA draft. That was just the beginning of his impeccable basketball reign that allowed him to make an even bigger impact on popular culture and fashion. Frazier was one of the first NBA players...
Footwear News

Party City Goes Bankrupt With Possible Plans to Close Over 20 Stores

Party City is going bankrupt. The party supply chain store, which specializes in affordable party supplies, costumes and decorations, has filed for bankruptcy as of January 2023; the measure is to help manage its debt, however the brand is not going out of business. The filing comes as stores like Spirit Halloween, Home Depot, Amazon, Target and Walmart bolster their holiday supplies presence and assortment. Party City operates more than 800 stores and noted in court filings that it is seeking approval to to shed 28 properties for retail stores described as “unnecessary and burdensome.” The company said in a release that it...
HAWAII STATE
Footwear News

Nia Long Poses in White-Hot Dress With Omarion at ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long was among the stars that showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village on Wednesday. Long stars in the film alongside Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. On the red carpet, the actress also posed with singer Omarion. Long donned a white-hot strapless dress for the occasion. The ensemble was fitted and featured a corset top with a floor-length skirt. Keeping with a goddess-like approach, she went for a natural but glamorous makeup look made perfect with a sultry smoky eye. Long accessorized with glittering earrings and a simple diamond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kyle Kuzma Interrupts Walter Frazier to Brush His Sharp Suit’s Shoulders at Wizards vs. New York Knicks Basketball Game

Kyle Kuzma had some thoughts about Walter Frazier’s suit during the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks basketball game on Jan. 18. The Wizards beat the Knicks 116-105 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a video uploaded on the NBA’s Twitter page, Frazier could be seen speaking ahead of the game. Kuzma happens to pass by during the segment and brushes off Frazier’s shoulders as a sign of saying he likes his suit. “Kuz had to show appreciation for Walt Frazier’s suit tonight,” the NBA captioned the post along with a shaking hands and laughing emoji. Kuz had to show...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Priscilla Presley Remembers Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Her Funeral at Graceland

Priscilla Presley brought heartfelt words to the public memorial service for her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Priscilla spoke at Presley’s memorial onstage. For the occasion, she wore one of her signature black suits, featuring a blazer and trousers layered with a white collared button-down shirt. The set was layered with a black coat to ward off the chill, and accessorized with a black tie and drop earrings. During her speech, Priscilla read an emotional speech from one of her granddaughters, as well...
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Simone Biles Coordinates With Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Minimalist Looks & Trendy Sneakers

Simone Biles and her fiancee, Jonathan Owens, posed for Instagram in matching minimalist looks. The Houston Texans athlete proposed to the Olympic gold medalist last February, and they have been living happily ever after before our eyes. Biles suited up in a brown chocolate set perfect for a casual night out. The oversized leather jacket was designed with bold pockets and buttons down the center, while the high-waisted pants featured a similar liquid texture and a wide hem at the feet.  Underneath the jacket, she opted for a simple white crop top with a high neck. She accessorized with diamond rings and...
Footwear News

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute to Motherhood at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson gave a meaningful speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, the Duchess spoke during Presley’s memorial in a black button-up dress, worn over matching tights. A golden headband and drop earrings finished her mourning attire. During her speech, Ferguson spoke on themes including motherhood, family and support — including words from Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022. “My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away...
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Axl Rose Performs in Dark Coat and Shoes at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Axl Rose gave a heartfelt musical performance and speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Rose arrived onstage to speak about Presley. For the occasion, he wore a dark black suit beneath a long black collared coat. Providing added warmth was a long dark gray scarf, punctuated by dashes of white. During his speech, Rose spoke on the pride and love Presley had for her family — particularly her father, Elvis Presley — and recognized the effort being made...
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Meets With Maryland Governor Wes Moore in Purple Wool Dress & Ankle Boots

Oprah Winfrey stopped by Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s house. On Instagram, the television mogul shared a photo she’d taken with him and his wife Dawn and children Mia and James yesterday. For the picture, Winfrey was clad in a purple dress, the free-flowing style comprised of lengthy and whimsical bell sleeves and a cozy, thick and woolen quality. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) “The Color Purple” actress accessorized her ensemble with dangling silver earrings, chunky rings and her usual glasses but with a purple frame to match her dress. As for her hair, Winfrey wore her...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night.  The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident.  Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Fashionably Dances, Dips & Drops Low in Feathered Pants & Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show what she’s saying no to in 2023. The “Sister, Sister” actress named bad energy, self-doubt, overthinking and people-pleasing in her video and declared she is saying “YES to myself this year.” The former Disney Channel star danced in a satin black cowl neck top which she paired with matching LaPointe high-waisted trousers that featured feather trimming along the sides. The embellished pants are from the designer’s Holiday 2023 collection. She added a black leather...
Footwear News

Jennifer Connelly Brings Chic Boots to ‘Bad Behaviour’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Jennifer Connelly was chicly outfitted for the “Bad Behaviour” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress hit the red carpet at Ray Theatre in a sharp winter outfit, featuring an olive green belted miniskirt. A black long-sleeved sweater with thin gold buckle trim was tucked into tonal piece, giving it a chic, equestrian finish. Connelly’s ensemble was complete with a whimsically shearling-trimmed Louis Vuitton bucket bag, crafted from brown monogrammed leather. When it came to footwear, Connelly slipped into a pair of timeless boots to finish her outfit. The “Beautiful Mind” star’s black leather pair featured a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Extra Butter Pays Tribute to an Italian Film Genre With Diadora Collab, Reebok Delivers the Nano X3 + More News

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jan. 20, 2023: Extra Butter has teamed up with Diadora to give the S8000 sneaker a new look. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” — which will release alongside a private label collection from the retailer — is a tribute to Giallo, a niche film genre of Italian horror from the 1970s. The made in Italy sneaker is executed with a multicolor palette on its premium pig suede and leather uppers. What’s more, the tongue and footbed of...
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Soars in Gucci Leather and Louboutin Booties at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Dakota Johnson made a sharp entrance while celebrating “Invisible Beauty” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. On Saturday night, the “Cha Cha Real Smooth” star arrived to Gucci’s party at Nickel Bar at Firewood to celebrate the documentary, which highlights the career of influential stylist Bethann Hardison. For the occasion, she wore an off-white silk chiffon blouse trimmed with delicate lace, rucked into a pair of straight-fitting black leather pants — both by the Italian brand. Layered atop was a black tweed wool jacket, also by Gucci. Johnson’s outfit was finished with thin gold and diamond rings from Annika Inez and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Footwear News

Shakira Dances to Her Hit Song ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ in Baggy Athleisure and White Prada Combat Boots

Accompanied by backup dancers, Shakira shared a short video to her Instagram yesterday dancing to her new hit song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — also known as “Out of Your League” — featuring Argentine producer Bizarrap. The songstress busted a move, shimmying her way through the song in athleisure and designer boots. The video saw the hitmaker clad in a bright orange cropped hoodie accompanied by white high-waisted sweats. Both her top and bottom fit in a baggy manner, making for more comfortable wear. The Columbian star sported a bright orange baseball cap that matched her top, featuring a black...
Footwear News

Riley Keough’s Husband Ben Smith-Petersen at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen attended the public memorial service for her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Smith-Petersen read a letter from Keough to Presley, as Keough was in tears during the occasion. While reading, the assistant director wore a black suit over a white collated shirt and dark tie. A black coat completed his ensemble. In Keough’s speech, the actress shared her heartfelt memories and love for Presley, as well as how her legacy lives on within the Presley family. “Thank you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks

Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
Footwear News

Footwear News

186K+
Followers
21K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy