New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Cognex (CGNX)
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hudson Pacific (HPP) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Purple Innovation (PRPL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in...
Are Investors Undervaluing The Kroger Co. (KR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
10 Stocks That Experienced Significant Officer Buying Activity Over 2022
Fintel’s Officer Sentiment quant model identifies companies that experienced significant officer buying activity in the last year. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Fintel believes there are three metrics included in this quant model:. There are...
Factors to Note Ahead of Seagate's (STX) Q2 Earnings Release
Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.87 billion, which implies a decline of 40.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, which suggests a decline of 93% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
How The Parts Add Up: DGRO Headed For $56
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $55.68 per unit.
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
Nvidia (NVDA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence...
Why Suburban Propane Partners Is a Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock (SPH)
Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, SPH shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent SPH share price of $15.87 represents a price-to-book ratio of 2.0 and an annual dividend yield of 8.19% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Suburban Propane Partners LP, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
