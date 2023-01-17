ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown...
WILMINGTON, NC
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for...
WILMINGTON, NC
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can receive up to five free plants per household at the 25th annual Tree Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s being held at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tree Fest originated in...
WILMINGTON, NC
‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington. “The city for the last 14 years has been doing a significant amount of assessment on their space needs,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. Saffo said they’ve considered updating their building...
WILMINGTON, NC
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Clarkton man in connection to over two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that were seized by agents at a property in Clarkton. On Jan. 18, deputies served an outstanding show cause order on...
CLARKTON, NC

