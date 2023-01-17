Fire crews are letting an abandoned building that caught fire overnight burn itself out. The structure, off Route 65 in Rochester, Beaver County, was once a popular speakeasy. Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone told Channel 11 access to the building, which has been abandoned for years, is very poor. He said the building was fully involved when crews got there, so they are keeping an eye on it as they let it burn. There’s no danger or hazards in the area, he said, and no injuries.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO