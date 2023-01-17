ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

cityofweirton.com

Lane Closure on County Route 13, Pogue Run Road, to Begin Monday, January 23, 2023

A portion of County Route 13, Pogue Run Road, will be restricted to one lane, near the intersection with County Route 7 (G C & P Road), from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, through Friday, January 27, 2023, for a utility pole installation. Flaggers will be maintaining traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Abandoned structure, once popular Beaver County speakeasy, left to burn itself out in fire

Fire crews are letting an abandoned building that caught fire overnight burn itself out. The structure, off Route 65 in Rochester, Beaver County, was once a popular speakeasy. Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone told Channel 11 access to the building, which has been abandoned for years, is very poor. He said the building was fully involved when crews got there, so they are keeping an eye on it as they let it burn. There’s no danger or hazards in the area, he said, and no injuries.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

On this day: Looking back at January 2022 snowstorm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter made a big pivot on this day in 2022. After a mild start to the season with warmer temperatures and limited snowfall, a large storm impacted the Valley into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Snowfall totals were in the double digits with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday

Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
uncoveringpa.com

Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh: The Steepest Street in the United States

Pittsburgh is a city known for its many incredibly steep streets, but one stands above them all as the steepest street in the United States: Canton Avenue. Canton Avenue is located in the Beechview neighborhood, only a couple of miles south of downtown Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, PA. The street is only 600 feet long, but it has an average grade of 30% over its length. There is even one short section that has a grade of 37%.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
butlerradio.com

Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
NEW STANTON, PA

