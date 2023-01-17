Read full article on original website
cityofweirton.com
Lane Restriction on US 40, in the Woodsdale Area of Wheeling, to Begin Monday, January 30, 2023
US 40, at the Intersection with Washington Avenue, in the Woodsdale area of Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, for surveying. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down, reduce speed, and expect delays.
Ohio road could be closed for 10 days after sewer line collapse and sink hole
cityofweirton.com
Lane Closure on County Route 13, Pogue Run Road, to Begin Monday, January 23, 2023
A portion of County Route 13, Pogue Run Road, will be restricted to one lane, near the intersection with County Route 7 (G C & P Road), from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, through Friday, January 27, 2023, for a utility pole installation. Flaggers will be maintaining traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
WTOV 9
Sewer line collapse, subsequent sink hole leads to road closures in Steubenville
W.H. Sammis Power Plant set to close, mass layoffs expected in March and April
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Energy Harbor Generation, LLC has announced its intention to close operations at its W.H. Sammis Power Plant in Stratton, OH. A mass layoff is expected, and officials say they will begin no earlier than March 14th. This will result in the closure of the entire facility and the elimination of […]
Beaver County mother begs drivers to slow down on Route 51
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A local mom is begging people to slow down on a busy Beaver County road. She said a series have crashes have happened on Route 51 in Monaca and it’s only a matter of time before someone in her family gets hurt. Amber Smith...
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Abandoned structure, once popular Beaver County speakeasy, left to burn itself out in fire
Fire crews are letting an abandoned building that caught fire overnight burn itself out. The structure, off Route 65 in Rochester, Beaver County, was once a popular speakeasy. Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone told Channel 11 access to the building, which has been abandoned for years, is very poor. He said the building was fully involved when crews got there, so they are keeping an eye on it as they let it burn. There’s no danger or hazards in the area, he said, and no injuries.
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
27 First News
On this day: Looking back at January 2022 snowstorm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter made a big pivot on this day in 2022. After a mild start to the season with warmer temperatures and limited snowfall, a large storm impacted the Valley into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Snowfall totals were in the double digits with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
uncoveringpa.com
Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh: The Steepest Street in the United States
Pittsburgh is a city known for its many incredibly steep streets, but one stands above them all as the steepest street in the United States: Canton Avenue. Canton Avenue is located in the Beechview neighborhood, only a couple of miles south of downtown Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, PA. The street is only 600 feet long, but it has an average grade of 30% over its length. There is even one short section that has a grade of 37%.
wtae.com
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
butlerradio.com
Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
Former Ohio Edison coal power plant along Ohio River will close by mid-July, resulting in 140 layoffs
West Virginia’s famous fish market plans to ship to entire United States
One of the biggest food staples in the Ohio Valley will now be available anywhere in the United States. For The Love of Pierogies announced on Monday that they have partnered with Coleman’s Fish Market to ship their fish to anyone in the U.S. The Coleman’s fish box will be delivered right to your doorstep. […]
