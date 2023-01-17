ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Netflix Unleashes Their Own ‘Bachelor in Paradise’-Style All-Star Dating Series

By Jodi Guglielmi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDvw7_0kHbqm1d00

You know that old saying, “If at first you don’t succeed on a reality dating show, try again… and again… and again …,” right? Well, that certainly seems the case for the cast of Netflix ’s latest attempt to help the relationship-doomed find viral fame love. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced the cast of the upcoming series Perfect Match , set to premiere on Feb. 14 (we will let you connect those dots).

Featuring a handful of the streaming service’s most famous singles — including from Love Is Blind , The Ultimatum , Too Hot to Handle , and The Circle , and more — the group of hopefuls will travel to a tropical paradise in the hopes of finding their ultimate match — but with a twist, of course. “As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa,” the synopsis reads. “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match .”

The teaser for the trailer introduces the cast in pairs before declaring, “In the game of love, they’ll play by their own rules.”

Netflix reality show royalty Love Is Blind ’s Bartise Bowden, The Ultimatum ’s Zay Wilson, and Too Hot To Handle and The Circle alum Chloe Veitch round out the cast. One interesting note: Francesca Farago is listed among the cast, though she has publicly been in a relationship with trans TikTok superstar Jesse Sullivan for some time now.

Below is the full cast:

Abbey Humphreys ( Twentysomethings )
Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere ( Selling Tampa )
Bartise Bowden ( Love Is Blind )
Calvin Crooks ( The Circle )
Chase DeMoor ( Too Hot To Handle )
Chloe Veitch ( Too Hot To Handle , The Circle )
Colony Reeves ( Selling Tampa )
Damian Powers ( Love Is Blind )
Diamond Jack ( Love Is Blind )
Dom Gabriel ( The Mole )
Francesca Farago ( Too Hot To Handle )
Georgia Hassarati ( Too Hot To Handle )
Ines Tazi ( The Circle France )
Izzy Fairthorne ( Too Hot To Handle )
Joey Sasso ( The Circle )
Kariselle Snow ( Sexy Beasts )
Lauren “LC” Chamblin ( Love Is Blind )
Mitchell Eason ( The Circle )
Nick Uhlenhuth ( The Circle )
Savannah Palacio ( The Circle )
Shayne Jansen ( Love Is Blind )
Will Richardson ( The Mole )
Zay Wilson ( The Ultimatum )

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Action Star Style: How to Get Pedro Pascal’s Waxed Trucker Jacket From ‘The Last of Us’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. What do you throw on when you’re preparing to fight zombies and survive in a post-apocalyptic world? For Pedro Pascal’s character Joel in the last few minutes of HBO‘s new video game adaptation, The Last Of Us, you wear a badass waxed trucker jacket of course. One of the most anticipated TV series of 2023, The Last of Us broke streaming records with its premiere on Sunday, drawing upwards of 4.7 million viewers, Deadline reports. Along with finally giving...
Rolling Stone

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Canceled by HBO Max After Two Seasons

Next week’s season finale of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot will instead potentially serve as a series finale after the streaming service announced Thursday that it had canceled the series ahead of Season three. A reboot of the cult CW series, the new Gossip Girl served as one of the centerpieces of the then-just announced HBO Max, which greenlit the new series in 2019, nearly a full year before the streaming service officially launched. While the first season generated the best ratings for a TV show for the streaming service up to that point and quickly garnered a second-season renewal, Gossip...
Rolling Stone

BTS Star J-Hope’s Documentary ‘J-Hope in the Box’ Release Date Confirmed

The new documentary of BTS star J-Hope was revealed Thursday. J-Hope in the Box — a behind-the-scenes look that follows the singer throughout the making of his first solo album Jack in the Box — is set to release on Feb. 17. The project, produced by Hybe, is expected to show the artist’s creative process, while also bringing viewers to his 2022 Lollapalooza performance as the first Korean artist to headline the festival, and the album’s listening party. Although individual BTS members have released mixtapes or singles in the past, Jack in the Box is the first officially released full-length solo album. J-Hope...
Rolling Stone

Emilia Clarke Is ‘Avoiding’ Watching ‘House of the Dragon’ at All Costs: ‘It’s So Weird. It’s So Strange’

For Emilia Clarke, the idea of sitting down to watch House of the Dragon is the equivalent of attending a school reunion for an entirely different graduating class. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress admitted that she still hasn’t watched the popular HBO prequel series centered around the ancestors of her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. “It’s too weird,” Clarke explained. “I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go...
Rolling Stone

‘Cobra Kai’ to Close the Dojo After Sixth and Final Season

Cobra Kai will return for one last bout, with the Karate Kid sequel series set to wrap after its upcoming sixth season.  Series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg shared the news in an open letter with fans reflecting on the “humble honor” of reinvigorating and expanding The Karate Kid universe. The trio also said that their goal was always to end the show “on our terms,” adding that they believed they would be able to do so with the upcoming final season. “Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great...
Rolling Stone

David Crosby’s Final Live Performance Was a Blistering ‘Ohio’ With Jason Isbell

David Crosby, who died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. “What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Plotting How to Kick DeSantis ‘In the Nuts.’ Here’s His Playbook, So Far

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have already started charting out possible plans of attack against likely 2024 rival and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, according to three people familiar with the matter.  “This is where…Trump kicks him in the nuts,” one person close to the ex-president says. The former president’s determination to obliterate his ascendent rival underscores just how unwilling Trump is to pass the torch and surrender his stewardship of the GOP — even if it shreds the party. As Trump and his ideological heir DeSantis vie for control of the Republican Party, the victor in that power struggle...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

BTS‘ Jin Shares New Photo in Military Uniform as He Completes Basic Training: ‘I’m Having Fun’

BTS member Jin, the first in the group to enlist for mandatory military service following their hiatus, has already been in basic training for five weeks, but ARMY is still on his mind. In a WeVerse post, the singer shared new images of himself in uniform to update their fervent fanbase on how it’s all going. “I’m having fun. I’m posting a photo with permission from the military,” Jin wrote in the post, according to a translation from CNN. “Army, always be happy and stay well.” Jimin and J-Hope hopped into Jin’s WeVerse comments to support their bandmate, writing “Thank...
Rolling Stone

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust last year. Following a lengthy investigation, the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced charges stemming from the Oct. 2021 shooting on Thursday. In addition to Baldwin, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face involuntary manslaughter charges, while first assistant director David Halls was hit with a negligent use of a deadly weapon charge; Halls has already agreed to plead guilty to that count. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Rolling Stone

See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry Release New Song ‘Gonna Be You’

As promised, Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry have released their all-star collaboration “Gonna Be You,” from the film 80 for Brady. The Diane Warren-penned track manages to pack all five powerhouse vocalists into a three-minute uptempo singalong. The song features in the new film starring four similarly all-star actresses (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno) as Tom Brady superfans who venture to see the quarterback play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. The video for the track features the singers involved (sans Harry) delivering their verses while wearing bedazzled Brady jerseys: Parton, who starred...
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet By Co-Defendant in Court

Young Thug allegedly received a Percocet pill from one of the co-defendants in his RICO case during a “hand-to-hand drug transaction” in open court, but his lawyer says the Grammy-winning rap star had no idea what was happening and has been “cleared” of any wrongdoing. In a motion filed Thursday, Fulton County prosecutors allege Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s 13 co-defendants at his gang conspiracy trial now underway with jury selection in Atlanta, walked up to the musician during a Wednesday hearing and passed off the pill in a brazen handoff caught by a courtroom surveillance camera. Young Thug, whose...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’

Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.” Young and Crosby met in early 1966 when Buffalo Springfield opened for the Byrds at club dates all across Los Angeles. Three years later, Neil Young joined Crosby, Stills, and Nash for their...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Watch Hayley Williams Crash boygenius’ Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

For Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — a.k.a. boygenius — reinterpreting Rolling Stone‘s classic January 1994 Nirvana cover made perfect sense for their own Rolling Stone cover shoot. “I like how there’s a raw element to everything they made, and I feel like we definitely tried to maintain a level of imperfection that still felt true to us,” Dacus says of the grunge icons. “They also seem like people who were confused by the hype about them. We’re our own biggest fans, but also, I can relate to that.” “It is like getting to bring to fruition not only...
Rolling Stone

Graham Nash Remembers David Crosby and the ‘Pure Joy of the Music’ They Created

Graham Nash remembered his late collaborator David Crosby, who died on Thursday at the age of 81, in a poignant tribute shared on social media. The message was posted alongside a black and white photo of Crosby’s guitar case next to “Willy Nash.” “It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Rolling Stone

Joey Bada$$ Delivers Melodic Cover of Mos Def’s ‘UMI Says’

Joey Bada$$ paid a visit to the Australian radio station Triple J to cover Mos Def’s single “Umi Says” from his 1999 debut solo studio album. The performance was part of the station’s “Like A Version” segment where every week, a musician or band performs a cover of a song and their own original work. In an almost eight minute long clip of “Umi Says,” Bada$$ delivers a smooth and melodic extended version of Def’s track. His performance is also joined by Zimbabwean-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE of “Good Company.” Bada$$ also sang “Show Me” for the segment’s other half. The rapper delivered a...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy