ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Kristin Chenoweth’s Hair Extensions Saved Her Life

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nS2Cr_0kHbql8u00

Kristin Chenoweth ’s hair extensions helped save her life after she suffered a debilitating injury on the set of The Good Wife in 2012.

While filming the CBS drama, Chenoweth was struck in the face by a piece of lighting equipment, which then knocked her against a curb. Chenoweth suffered multiple injuries, including cracked ribs, a broken nose, some broken teeth, and, as she explained on Watch What Happens Live , a seven-inch skull fracture.

“My hair extensions, you know, saved my [life],” Chenoweth noted. “It made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, ‘What are these metal things?’ I said, ‘They’re hair extensions.’ And he said, ‘They’ve saved your life.’”

Chenoweth then added with a grin, “So, anybody who wants to get hair extensions should — for your health!”

Over the past year, Chenoweth has started speaking up more about the accident and her injuries, as well as her initial decision not to say much about them at all. She wrote about her experience in an essay for the 2022 collection, My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves , while she also delved into it further in her new book, I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts .

As Chenoweth explained, she didn’t publicly discuss the extent of her injuries — nor did she take any legal action against CBS at the time — because she was afraid of the potential repercussions of taking on a major TV network. During her interview with Andy Cohen, Chenoweth said, “I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety. So don’t ever let fear rule your life.”

She added: “I have long-standing injuries from that, so I wish I had listened to my dad, who said, ‘You’re gonna want to do this.’ And we’re not the suing family, but when you’re practically killed…”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Rolling Stone

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Deferred by Coroner Pending ‘More Investigation’

The Los Angeles County Coroner has asked for more time to determine Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death following the first autopsy. In a statement shared with CNN, a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said, “Presley was examined on Jan. 14, and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.” Presley died last Thursday, Jan. 12,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

David Crosby’s Final Live Performance Was a Blistering ‘Ohio’ With Jason Isbell

David Crosby, who died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. “What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'

"We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar. The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July. "We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Elle

Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time

On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
KXLY

Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober

Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
AOL Corp

Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy