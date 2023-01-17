Read full article on original website
IGN
Smite Patch Notes 10.1: Fire Giant Update Release Date and Details
Something big is coming to Smite, in a very literal sense. A new God takes the stage in the next Smite update: Surtr, The Fire Giant. Not only do you have the new God Surtr to look forward to, but a new Battle Pass and crossover event with none other than Magic the Gathering.
IGN
Ikki Unite - Release Date Trailer
Ikki Unite will be available on PC via Steam on February 15, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for the co-op game to meet the 16 unique playable characters, unite skills, and more. Our setting is feudal Japan. The rice crops have failed, but when local landlords refuse to adjust...
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
Your Story - Official Release Date Trailer
Your Story is a heartwarming visual novel within the bounds of the fantasy genre. Players will accompany the main heroine Lia as an inner voice, guiding her through the most critical decisions that shape the world around her. The game has a variety of characters to meet and explore along with its hand-drawn art style and cozy soundtrack. Your Story is available now on PC.
IGN
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris - Official Blooming of Forget-Me-Not DLC Switch Launch Trailer
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris' Blooming of Forget-Me-Not DLC is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer to learn more about the story, see enemies, and more, and get ready to join Kirito and Eugeo on a quest to create the ultimate sword.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
Minecraft's most annoying feature is finally turned off in the latest update
My nemesis has been defeated.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
IGN
Devolver Tumble Time - Official Release Date Trailer
Devolver Tumble Time will be available on mobile devices on January 26, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about this physics-based puzzle-matching mobile game, including features like daily challenges, weekly maps, and more, as well as the ability to unlock characters from various Devolver games including Gris, Enter the Gungeon, Hotline Miami, Shadow Warrior, Serious Sam, Reigns and more.
NME
‘Minecraft Legends’ release date, trailers and latest news
Minecraft Legends was revealed last year, and looks to be a decidedly different take on the iconic block-building survival franchise. This one is more of a strategy game, but one that’s lighter, and more action/adventure focused than what you might expect. The Piglins are attacking villages across the world, and it’s your job to unite them, build fortifications and ultimately drive them off.
bleedingcool.com
World Of Warcraft Classic Launches Secrets Of Ulduar Raid
Players can now go back and experience the classic raid in Wrath Of The Lich King as it launched in World Of Warcraft Classic today. Blizzard Entertainment has brought back an epic raid to World Of Warcraft Classic as Secrets Of Ulduar launches for Wrath of the Lich King. Like previous releases, this is the raid in all of its glory, set in a slightly modernized version of the Classic run, as you can play it like the day it was released. Only with better servers and a slightly polished look. We got the rundown of everything you can expect, the release trailer, and a handy little guide to watch as you're downloading it.
IGN
WoW 10.0.5 Content Update Notes
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
The Witcher 3 next-gen is getting a physical release next week
A boxed version for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be hitting store shelves on January 26
IGN
Sony Confirms List of 30+ Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 During Its Launch Window
Sony has officially confirmed the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 through March 2023, and it includes 13 new titles that haven't been announced for the platform before, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite. As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and more than...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
IGN
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a narrative adventure set in the post-noir dystopian vision of Vancouver brought to life in Backbone, this prequel introduces a new series of intertwined stories surrounding four anthropomorphic animals. Tails will feature a wealth of new gameplay elements, interactions, puzzles, and choices that will ripple throughout the narrative. Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch on February 2 for PC.
