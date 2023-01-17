Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
wtoc.com
Bloomingdale city council votes against industrial rezoning proposal
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - About a mile away from Bloomingdale City Hall sits more than 200 acres of land many residents want to keep zoned for housing. Developers say it would be better utilized as industrial. But, council denied those developers’ re-zoning request after a packed room made their voices...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission submits amendments for comprehensive plan for rezoning near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County leaders say industrializing off of Islands Highway in Midway has been a goal of the county’s, and now the comprehensive plan is on its way to mirroring that goal. However, people who live here in the area say they still feel that...
Homebuilders Association installs new board and officers
At its January meeting, the Homebuilders Association of Statesboro installed its 2023 officers and board. “We’ve really got the BEST membership who want to make our association and community the best. Congrats to all of our new leadership.”. Homebuilders Association of Statesboro. Officers. President: Brian Kent, BAK Builders. Vice...
wtoc.com
City council approves landscape, site plan for Dave & Busters in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler city council members unanimously approved the landscape and site plan for Dave and Buster. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders with Tanger Outlets laid out the plan. They say they will be adding a 22,500 square foot expansion to the front area of the...
Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light
The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
claxtonenterprise.com
EDA sells Industrial Park acreage to accommodate expansion project
An existing agri-business is expanding its operations in the Claxton-Evans Industrial Park, having secured nearly 38 additional acres in a deal approved by the Economic Development Authority last week. MMH Packing LLC, of Claxton, which now owns the company formerly known as Red Sky Ag, operates a local facility on Commerce Drive which primarily packages onions, with other produce such as watermelons and cucumbers, and ships to buyers in states along the eastern U.S. Last week’s land acquisition, totaling a bit less than 38 acres, was at a cost of $227,600.
wtoc.com
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
SCCPSS superintendent set to retire June 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will be retiring this year after 10 years of service to the school system. School leaders say the decision was thought about for several years but was put on hold due to the challenges the Savannah-Chatham County School System faced. Among those challenges were severe weather, […]
No expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway
Grice Connect continues to receive questions regarding what seems to be an expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway. The parkway, which was designed as a bypass for traffic around the city, was opened in 2008. It was designed to dead end at Hwy. 301 North on the east side and Hwy. 80 West on the west side of the city.
wtoc.com
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open. This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2. The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday. According to the Georgia...
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
GDOT says ‘pardon our progress’ to drivers stuck in traffic on Dean Forest Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For some drivers, being stuck at a red light doesn’t compare to the frustration they have being stuck in traffic. That’s especially true for those traveling on Dean Forest Road or I-16. “I get off work at 3:30 and from one whole block, it takes me about 20 minutes just to […]
WJCL
'I absolutely know it’s not 24/7': Community voices concerns about Guyton police, mayor responds
GUYTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, a Guyton police officer was put on leave because of social media posts, but community questions still remain about the division as a whole. When Guyton resident Jeremiah Chancey was asked if he felt the Guyton Police Department was open 24/7, this was his response:
Gun theft from cars is 'completely preventable,' former ATF exec says
LISTEN: The number of guns stolen from cars is on the rise. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Scott Sweetow, a retired ATF executive and former special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Division, about guns stolen from cars in Georgia. The number of guns stolen from cars is on...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
wtoc.com
Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
