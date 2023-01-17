Read full article on original website
Related
959theriver.com
Lightfoot Under Fire During First Televised Mayoral Debate
Mayor Lightfoot is under fire from her challengers in the Chicago mayor’s race. During last night’s first televised debate ahead of the February 28th election, the mayor’s administration was slammed over the city’s high crime rates. The candidates shared how they would help struggling small businesses and provide resources for the migrants being bused to Chicago over the past few months. Investing in affordable housing was also discussed.
959theriver.com
Forest Preserve hosts coloring contest, bird programs and ‘Language of Flowers’ webinar
Forest Preserve District of Will County programs in February include a Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest, Zoom webinars on birding and the “language” of flowers, a bird hike and a volunteer opportunity. Register online on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:. Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest: 10...
959theriver.com
Qualify for $1000 in FREE Furniture at Slumberland!
Listen to Mackay in the morning and enter below for two chances to qualify for $1000 in free furniture! Each qualifier will win a $100 Gift Card to Slumberland Furniture. Then Join 95.9 The River Crew and Scott Mackay at Slumberland Furniture located at 165 N. Randall Road in Batavia on Saturday, January 28th from 12:00p -2pm to find out if you won, and to claim your $100 gift card!
959theriver.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Two Different 7-Eleven Robberies in Joliet
A 50-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to two different armed robberies at a Joliet 7-Eleven in the span of just a couple of day. Johnathan Steele has been charged with Armed Robbery (2 Counts), Armed Violence, Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to deliver, and an active Federal Probation Violation Warrant.
959theriver.com
It’s 95.9 The River’s Super Squares
It’s almost time for 95.9 The River’s Super Squares brought to you by Doggie Diner!. Starting January 30th you can win a square on-air and online. If you get the right numbers in your square you could win a Doggie Diner gift card! The winners for 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarter will receive a $25 Doggie Diner gift card! The winner of the final score will receive a $100 Doggie Diner gift card!
959theriver.com
Naperville’s Restaurant Weeks are Coming!
Hi, this is Leslie Harris, and I love going out to great restaurants, but I don’t like the price tag, especially when I’m disappointed with my meal. That’s why restaurant week is so exciting. You get to try all different kinds of restaurants for a fraction of...
Comments / 1