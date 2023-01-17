FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police Department officials says officers are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown bank Thursday afternoon. Police say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to the Flagstar Bank location at 111 E Wayne St. They say a man was armed with a gun when he entered the bank and demanded cash before fleeing. Officers tell our partners in news at 21Alive that they are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on him is asked to call 911 or use the P3 Crime Stopper app.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO