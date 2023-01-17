Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Bowlers Congregate As 130rd City Tournament Begins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Metro chapter of the United States Bowling Congress kicked off the 103rd edition of the Open City Championship Tournament on Saturday at MVP Lanes in Fort Wayne for the Doubles and Singles portion of the event. The tournament sees three divisions overall with Team Event beginning Sunday at Thunderbowl #1. In addition, the 99th Fort Wayne Metro USBC Women’s City Championship is also underway which kicked off Saturday at MVP Lanes as well.
WOWO News
Allen County Democrats Announce New Downtown Fort Wayne Headquarters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was announced on Saturday that the Allen County Democratic Party is returning their headquarters to Downtown Fort Wayne. The Journal Gazette Building at 701 S. Clinton St. was previously the ACDP headquarters location in the 1970s and 1980s. Located on the corner of Clinton St. and Main St., ACDP will again hold the best piece of political real estate in Allen County, greeting everyone immediately as they enter downtown.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Police Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police Department officials says officers are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown bank Thursday afternoon. Police say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to the Flagstar Bank location at 111 E Wayne St. They say a man was armed with a gun when he entered the bank and demanded cash before fleeing. Officers tell our partners in news at 21Alive that they are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on him is asked to call 911 or use the P3 Crime Stopper app.
