Read full article on original website
Related
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Byrdie
Tarte's New Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation Is Guaranteed to Go TikTok Viral
With glowy skin still reigning supreme, it can be challenging to find a foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly, offers just the right amount of coverage, and, most importantly, doesn't mask the juicy effects of your dew-enhancing skincare routine. Tarte just made the elusive perfect foundation a reality, with what's shaping up to be the brand's biggest launch of the year: the Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation, the newest addition to Tarte's TikTok-viral Maracuja line.
The sweet spot: is ethical and affordable chocolate possible?
Is it possible to make an ethical chocolate bar that’s also affordable? Tim McCollum, the founder of the bean-to-bar chocolate brand Beyond Good, says the answer is yes – but you have to transform the way it’s made. Beyond Good produces single-origin chocolate bars from cocoa sourced...
Byrdie
Peter Thomas Roth's Skincare Products Have Something for Everyone
While looking for products that were effective enough to treat his own personal skin concerns, Peter Thomas Roth just couldn’t find what he was looking for. His dissatisfaction with the skincare products then on the market led to the creation of his iconic namesake brand, which is still going strong after almost 30 years in the business. The entire line is designed for you to customize to your own skincare needs: From moisturizers containing an impressive 30% hyaluronic acid to vitamin C serums with boosts of vitamin E and ferulic acid, there's something for everyone.
Byrdie
Ugg Is Bringing Back Its Viral Ultra-Mini Boots in Fun New Colors
It’s been a minute since Bella Hadid re-popularized Uggs, a Y2K footwear staple, back in September 2022, when she wore the Classic Mini Platforms ($150) on repeat with her various off-duty looks. The boots caught on like wildfire, and whether they loved Uggs before Hadid or not, Bella Bots all over the internet showed their stamp of approval for Bella’s fashion choices and ordered their own Ugg mini platforms almost immediately, causing resellers to sell out of the shoe in the process. The style comes in about five different shades, but if none spoke to your heart back when they debuted, perhaps Ugg’s new collab will. On January 19, the brand reveals its Spring/Summer 2023 collaboration with Madhappy, which features two new Madhappy-exclusive shades.
Byrdie
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel on Fashion, Filipino Culture, and Finding Her Voice
R'Bonney Gabriel's pageantry career has been full of historic wins. She was crowned Miss USA in 2022, becoming the first Filipino-American to take home the title. Gabriel continued her winning streak this year when she won the Miss Universe pageant, making her the first Miss USA to do so in 10 years (Olivia Culpo won in 2012). She impressed the judges and the world with her poise, philosophy on leadership, and unique passions.
Byrdie
Hailey Bieber's Dermatologist Is Fighting Overpriced Skincare Prescriptions
I was first introduced to Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, a board-certified New York City-based dermatologist, by one of my best friends (esthetician and Dieux co-founder), Charlotte Palermino. Charlotte has long suffered from perioral dermatitis (PD), "a rash that often looks like small, red, acne-like breakouts in people with light-colored skin and skin-colored breakouts in people of color," according to the American Academy of Dermatology. I had recently been diagnosed with PD but hadn't yet found the path to managing my newfound skin issue (there's no cure for either).
Byrdie
Is Plumping Lip Gloss Low-Key Destroying Your Lips?
Plumping lip glosses are an easy, cost-effective way to achieve a fuller pout, and there are dozens of options on the market today. But, if you're familiar with the tingling sensation these lip-maximizing products induce, you may be wondering if they're really safe to use on a regular basis. We spoke with dermatologists Elaine King and Debra Jaliman to answer this burning question. Scroll ahead to read what they have to say about plumping lip gloss.
Byrdie
How to Untangle Necklaces: 4 Helpful Methods for Minimal Hassle
We’ve all had those fateful moments when we open our jewelry case to an unruly knot of tangled-up necklaces. Few tasks are more frustrating and tedious than trying to untangle a tight knot in your favorite thin chain necklace, especially when you're in a rush. A tough tangle is especially disappointing and anxiety-inducing if the piece has a special meaning to you.
Byrdie
Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour is Going Viral on TikTok—Get It Before It’s Sold Out
I love a good contour product. The right formula (and shade) can help warm up the look of your foundation, offer more dimension, and even give the illusion of a more sculpted face. With so many positives, it’s hard to pass up—except if you’re afraid you’ll look muddy or cakey. Enter: Tarte’s latest drop, the Sculpt Tape Contour.
Comments / 0