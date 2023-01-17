Read full article on original website
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XXVIII)
For our 28th entry in the Lincoln Mark series retrospective, we arrive at a momentous and sad occasion: the end of the traditional full-size Mark V. In 1979, fuel economy concerns of consumers and government meddling in the form of emissions standards were layered onto a car market that contained ever-increasing numbers of economical, reliable Japanese imports. Other Detroit automakers threw up the white flag by 1977 and introduced smaller full-sized cars, but Ford held on to the bitter end. And for its three-year run, the Mark V sold very well, both as Lincoln’s most prestigious car and a full-size holdout at a time when many Americans really didn’t want to buy a smaller car.
TTAC Throwback: 2012 Buick Regal GS
Today's throwback for your midday enjoyment is a 2012 Buick Regal GS. I remember driving this car some years ago and found it to be a fun-to-drive luxury sedan -- the kind that has sadly gone bye-bye due to the crossover craze. I'd still like to find a well-kept used one. A stick-shift luxo-sedan with fun moves? Sign me up.
GM Investing Millions in Plant Upgrades – for V8 Engines
It’d seem not all development dollars at automakers are being shoveled toward electric vehicles. The General has just announced it is plowing $918 million into a quartet of American production facilities, some of which will shore up production of V8 engines. Specifically, GM says these funds include $854 million...
GM Exploring Small Ultium-Based Electric Pickup
Despite what automakers and your fragile ego tell you, owning the largest full-size pickup you can find does not make you cooler or more interesting. However, it does make you more likely to be frustrated while parking and waiting in line at your third fuel stop of the week. Ford and Hyundai offer small-truck solutions with the Maverick and Santa Cruz, respectively, and now it’s General Motors’ turn.
Used Car of the Day: 1981 Jeep CJ7
Today's UCOTD is a variation of the classic theme of putting a big engine in a small vehicle. This 1981 Jeep CJ7 has a Chevy 350 underhood. It also has an automatic transmission, Dana 300 transfer case, stock Dana 30 front axle, AMC 20 rear axle, and Goodyear Kevlar 33X12.5 R15 tires. The soft top is new. It looks like the body needs some work, and the seller admits there are some rust spots.
Cary's Garage: Citroen Hydraulic Blues
Here is kind of an odd one for you. I have a ‘71 Citroen D series car and it seems there is an issue finding the Hydraulic Mineral fluid for the system. Do you have any ideas or suggestions for me?. Thanks,. Mark. Hello Mark,. What a cool car,...
