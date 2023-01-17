Read full article on original website
pokesreport.com
Former Oklahoma State Quarterback Spencer Sanders Transferring to Ole Miss
STILLWATER – Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is headed to the SEC. After more than a month in the portal, Sanders told ESPN that he’s going to play for Ole Miss in 2023. According to the tweet from Chris Low, Sanders also considered Auburn. Sanders entered the...
pokesreport.com
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 72 - Oklahoma 56
Jan. 18, 2023 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) | Attendance: 10,789. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 10-8 overall, 2-4 Big 12 I Oklahoma 11-7 overall, 2-4 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Bryce Thompson - 19, Assists - Avery Anderson III - 5, Rebounds - Bryce Thompson - 9 Oklahoma...
pokesreport.com
Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses 72-56 Bedlam Win Over Oklahoma
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak with its 72-56 win over Oklahoma in Stillwater. Junior Bryce Thompson led the way with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range, with a season-high nine rebounds. Head coach Mike Boynton...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Softball Picked Preseason Second in Big 12
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team was picked to finish second in the Big 12 Conference by the league's coaches, tying the highest preseason conference ranking in school history. The No. 2 ranking in the Big 12 preseason poll comes a day after Oklahoma State was ranked No....
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Oklahoma Announces Details for Spring Game
Last year the Sooners led the nation and set a school record by packing 75,360 fans into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football down to 3rd in all-time Associated Press Top-25 rankings
In the long history of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll — which now spans 87 seasons — only one school (Alabama) has been ranked in the top five more often than the Oklahoma football team. Since 1936, when the first AP college-football poll was issued,...
Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens
ESPN's Pete Thamel told Paul Finebaum on Wednesday that if Nick Saban needs an offensive coordinator, one potential candidate currently resides in Norman.
pokesreport.com
First 2024 Oklahoma State Commitment Josh Ford Outgrew Quarterback
STILLWATER – On the same day that Josh Ford became the first commitment in the 2024 Oklahoma State football recruiting class, Ford was with his Stillwater Pioneer football teammates in offseason lifting weights and working toward defending the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championship won last December. The 6-5, 235-pound athlete that blocks and catches passes on offense and makes tackles and helps set the edge on defense is pretty happy to get that decision taken care of.
Dale Basketball Star Earns Multiple D1 Offers After Winning Tournament
A Pottawatomie County high school basketball team is putting their town on the map after a stunning win in a statewide tournament. The win is thanks, in part to a standout player and college coaches across the country are taking note. In the town of 350 people, you won’t find...
pokesreport.com
Ins and Outs, Ups and Downs for Oklahoma State in Transfer Portal World
STILLWATER – Everybody wants a scoreboard, so what is it, did Oklahoma State win or lose in the transfer portal market? The first comparison starts with quarterback, and it is impossible to ignore what Spencer Sanders has accomplished the last three seasons as he was the Offensive MVP in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Miami, Fla.
pokesreport.com
Orange vs. Crimson, Good vs. Evil, or Bedlam 2023 as Simple as Offense vs. Defense
STILLWATER – It was almost humorous that as soon as I asked the question a different answer began to appear. I had this edition of Bedlam, the 145th, down to Oklahoma’s offense (shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range) to Oklahoma State’s defense (allowing opponents to shoot 36.9 percent and 29.3 percent from three-point range).
pokesreport.com
Edenfield Talks Wrestling and Football Because They Both Factor for the New Cowboy
STILLWATER – The world is moving really fast for new Oklahoma State tight end Ian Edenfield this week. Edenfield flew back home to Uniontown, Pa. on Tuesday and is packing up his stuff to turn around and come back to Stillwater and Oklahoma State on Friday. He’s got classes and will get to work with his new team and teammates on Monday (Jan. 23). He has to fulfill his responsibilities first.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocols after shooting at road basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has changed event protocols for its final home basketball games of the season after a person was shot during the high school's basketball game in Del City. A news release from the district says any minor not accompanied by an adult will not...
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
Purcell Register
Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame
Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
WATCH: Gunfire Breaks Out at Oklahoma High School Basketball Game, Terrified Spectators Run for Cover
A terrifying scene broke out at a high school basketball game in Del City, Oklahoma, as gunfire rang throughout the gym on Tuesday. Here’s a harrowing video of the event, where you can see spectators run for cover, shared to Twitter by @IntelPointAlert. According to Shelby Montgomery of KOCO...
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
