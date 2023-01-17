ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 95.9

Texarkana’s Live Music This Weekend: January 20 & 21

FRIDAY - January 20. Honey - CD Release Party - aka Heather Lynn & Deacons. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

City Council Votes in Long-Time Texarkana Resident Libby White

Libby White has been appointed the Ward 5 council seat vacated by former Council member Bill Harp on Monday, January 9, by the City of Texarkana, Texas Council. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after she applied for the vacant seat and an interview was conducted. White will finish out former Council member Bill Harp’s term through November of 2023. She is a long-time Texarkana, Texas resident who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003, and earned a degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University. Since returning to Texarkana in 2008, Libby has dedicated her time to leading community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising her four sons with her husband, Brad.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Mark Your Calendar for the 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction

The 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction will be coming your way on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School located at 171 Locust Street. Since the first auction was held in 20l2, over $554,000 has been raised to help beautify and improve the Ashdown downtown area and the City Park. The money raised this year will go toward continued improvements in the downtown area and at the City Park.
ASHDOWN, AR
Power 95.9

How To Stay Out Of Jail? Warrant Amnesty For Texarkana Arkansas

If you have outstanding warrants/fines from the District Court of Texarkana, Arkansas, then February could be your month to get that taken care of without getting arrested. The Texarkana Arkansas Police sent out a notice today referring to Judge Tommy Potter's announcement that the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Travel the Hot Dog Highways Across the U.S. in a Giant Wiener

How would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? I mean, after all, it's not every day you see a giant Weiner rolling down the highway. Imagine the looks you'll get!. About a year ago this month the highly popular Weinermobile was in Texarkana and stopped off at the radio station to give the airstaff a personal tour. We didn't know what to expect but the tour was highly informative and fun, especially by the crew the "hot doggers" as they are named. I especially loved the sunroof over the seats in the Weinermobile, talk about heating up your buns!
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved

Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests

Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy