Library staff are planning for this year's Blind Date with a Book event. Wrapped books and DVDs will be on display and available for checkout from 2/8/2023 to 2/22/2023. Read a good book or watch a fun film from the IC Library lately? If so, recommend it for the Library’s annual Blind Date with a Book event. Suggestions accepted until 2/1/2023. If you’d like to be a matchmaker, submit your suggestion here.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO