Save the Date: 1/26 All-College Gathering
President Cornish and the President's Cabinet invite you to save the date to join our community in celebrating a new semester during our first All-College Gathering of 2023!. Thursday, January 26, 2023 12:10 – 1:05 p.m. Emerson Suites. This is an in-person program designed to connect our community on...
IRB, IBC, AND IACUC SPRING 2023 MEETING SCHEDULES AND PROTOCOL SUBMISSION DATES
SPONSORED RESEARCH HAS WORKED WITH THE COLLEGE'S INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD (IRB), INSTITUTIONAL BIOSAFETY COMMITTEE (IBC), AND INSTITUTIONAL ANIMAL CARE AND USE COMMITTEE (IACUC) TO SECURE THE FOLLOWING MEETING SCHEDULES AND PROTOCOL DUE DATES:. Institutional Review Board (IRB) CHAIR: PATRICK MCKEON. SUBMISSION DATE MEETING DATE. January 24, 2023 February 3, 2023.
Provost’s Colloquium: Celebrating Faculty Creativity & Innovation - Monday, Feb 6
Provost Melanie Stein invites us to celebrate the intellectual and creative accomplishments of our colleagues. Presenters will share from the research and/or creative activity they engaged in during their sabbatical. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you there. Monday, February 6th, 4:00-5:30pm. Clark Lounge, Campus Center. Presenters:
Proposals for 2023 Women Leaders Series due January 31!
The Office of Student Engagement is sponsoring the 11th Annual Women Leaders Series (WLS) at Ithaca College in March 2023. Our planning team invites you to collaborate with us for the 2023 Women Leaders Series! The WLS is a set of presentations, performances, or programs for students to attend, all focused on the topic of women and leadership.
Benjamin A. Gilman SCHOLARSHIP for STUDY ABROAD Info Session - January 31, 6pm!
Are you a Pell Grant recipient? Are you thinking of studying abroad in Summer 2023, Fall 2023, Spring 2024, or for the 2023-24 academic year? If so, consider applying for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program!. The Gilman application cycle for programs with start dates between May 1, 2023...
Fitness Center Spring 2023 Group Fitness Schedule
Group fitness classes are back in the Fitness Center! This semester we'll be offering a variety of classes including Cycling, HIIT, Yoga, and Zumba. A full class schedule can be found on the Fitness Center website, and registration is available 24 hours in advance at recreation.ithaca.edu (Netpass login required). Day...
A Campus Conversation about ChatGPT
Please join members of the Center for Faculty Excellence, Student Governance Council, Computer Science Department, and Information Technology for a discussion about the ChatGPT tool and its potential impact for students, faculty and staff. Tuesday, January 31st. Textor 102, 12:10 PM – 1:00 PM. ChatGPT is a computer program...
Suggest a Title for IC Library's Blind Date with a Book
Library staff are planning for this year's Blind Date with a Book event. Wrapped books and DVDs will be on display and available for checkout from 2/8/2023 to 2/22/2023. Read a good book or watch a fun film from the IC Library lately? If so, recommend it for the Library’s annual Blind Date with a Book event. Suggestions accepted until 2/1/2023. If you’d like to be a matchmaker, submit your suggestion here.
