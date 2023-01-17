ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

montgomerycountymd.gov

Missing Sixteen-Year-Old from Burtonsville

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Isabella Pehoua, a 16-year-old from Burtonsville. Pehoua was last seen on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the 2900 block of Cabin Creek...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Fourteen-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Bethesda. Dewa Salar was last seen on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence in Bethesda. Dewa is...
BETHESDA, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Celebrate Conversion of Montrose Store to Upgraded ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Brand at Grand Re-Opening on Friday, Jan. 27

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, “Oak Barrel & Vine,” at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The celebration and ribbon cutting will occur in front of the store, located at 1205-B Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and alcohol industry representatives plan to attend the opening.
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative’s (LHI) Spanish Community Health Worker Certification Training Receives Maryland Accreditation

Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative (LHI) recently received accreditation from the Maryland Department of Health for its Spanish Community Health Worker (CHW) training. This is the first CHW certification training to be implemented in Spanish in Montgomery County. The first group of participants, who currently work as volunteer health promoters, began training on Jan. 14.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Executive Elrich on Thursday, Jan. 19, to Announce Innovative New Affordable Housing Development with Deeply Affordable Rental and Ownership Units

County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers, Leaders of AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland to Join the Groundbreaking on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging County land for deeply affordable housing in Silver Spring. The event will take place in the parking lot at 4010 Randolph Road in Silver Spring—land formerly owned by the County that was purchased by AHC, Inc. for development.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials Set for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 12:30 p.m.

Reporters interested in asking Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity during this week’s virtual media briefing starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, January 19. This week’s briefing was delayed so it would not interfere with coverage of the Inaugurations of Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor...
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Residents of Childbearing Age Invited to Complete Survey Aimed at Improving Pregnancy Outcomes Through Healthy Weight Management

Women of childbearing age are encouraged to participate in a survey on healthy weight management designed to identify messages health care providers can use in motivating patients to attain a healthy weight prior to starting a new pregnancy. The survey is a joint effort of three Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) programs—the Improved Pregnancy Outcomes Program, the African American Health Program (AAHP) and the Babies Born Healthy Program.
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Public Libraries Joins ‘Washington Wizards Winter Reading Challenge’ for Young Readers

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) and the Washington Wizards have teamed up with the D.C. Public Library (DCPL), the Prince George's County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS), the Alexandria Library and the Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) to get young people reading this winter with the “Wizards Winter Reading Challenge.” The free challenge, designed for ages 3-19, is now underway and will run through March 31.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

