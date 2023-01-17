County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers, Leaders of AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland to Join the Groundbreaking on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging County land for deeply affordable housing in Silver Spring. The event will take place in the parking lot at 4010 Randolph Road in Silver Spring—land formerly owned by the County that was purchased by AHC, Inc. for development.

