Suspect in EU graft probe to cooperate with Belgian authorities - prosecutor

By Marine Strauss and Charlotte Van Campenhout
 2 days ago
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Belgium's federal prosecutor said on Tuesday that former Italian member of the European Parliament Pier Antonio Panzeri agreed to work with Belgian authorities over a cash-for-influence corruption scandal in exchange for a reduced sentence.

The prosecutor said in a statement Panzeri signed a "repentance agreement", where he commits to make "substantial, revealing, truthful and complete statements" about parties involved, and crimes committed, in the case.

In particular, he will inform investigators about how the operations were conducted, the financial arrangements with other involved countries, the financial structures that were set up, including their stakeholders and benefits, the involvement of known and unknown people within the investigation, including the identity of the individuals he admits to having bribed.

His sentence will include one year of prison time and four years of suspended jail term, a fine and the confiscation of all assets acquired, estimated at one million euros ($1.08 million), the prosecutor's spokesperson Eric Van Duyse told Reuters.

"It's a win-win situation", he said.

Without the memorandum, Panzeri would receive "a much heavier prison sentence" and he was "sufficiently in the center of the dossier to provide (Belgian investigators) relevant information," Van Duyse said, adding that if Panzeri failed to provide satisfactory information, the memorandum would be cancelled.

It is the second time since the law that allows such agreements was introduced in 2018 that these proceedings have resulted in the signing of a memorandum.

The European Parliament on Monday began a month-long procedure to waive immunity from prosecution for two lawmakers.

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola told the assembly in Strasbourg that Belgium had requested immunity be lifted for Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella, both of the centre-left Socialists and Democrats.

Panzeri, Greek EU lawmaker Eva Kaili, along with two others are currently in Belgian custody facing charges of corruption, money laundering in relation to alleged payments from Qatar and Morocco.

($1 = 0.9260 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
The Jewish Press

The EU’s War on Israel

The European Union (EU) argues that it respects democracy and shares with Israel the values of an open and democratic rule-of-law-based society. If that is true, then why does the EU not respect the decision by the Arabs and the Israelis to mutually come to the table to negotiate their own borders? Why is the EU secretly helping the Palestinians take over Area C of the West Bank through illegal construction?
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Is 'Withdrawn, Silent & Deeply Preoccupied' As Sick Russian Leader Continues Suspected Cancer Treatments

Vladimir Putin has become “withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied” as he continues to receive treatment for what is believed to be a recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.The sudden development comes following months of speculation surrounding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health as he also struggles to successfully take Ukraine in a war that started nearly one year ago.According to General SVR, a Russian Telegram channel that claims to have sources posted within the Kremlin, Putin’s current “course of treatment” has also drastically affected his “psycho-emotional state.”“Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic...
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family

The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
maritime-executive.com

Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter

Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia will "sober up" NATO and EU

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia.
Markets Insider

Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says

Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
