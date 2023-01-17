Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage moving extremities, still hospitalized

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay’s playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing.

“Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available,” the Buccaneers said in a release.

Gage was carted off the field at Raymond James Stadium on a backboard with 2:55 left in the host Buccaneers’ NFC wild-card game.

After going after a pass from Tom Brady that fell incomplete, Gage was unable to stand on his feet on multiple occasions. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson’s right arm smacked into the side of Gage’s helmet.

Gage departed the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 8 with a lower-back injury.

The LSU product caught two passes for 10 yards in Monday’s game. Gage had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 regular season, his first year in Tampa Bay after he opened his NFL career by playing four seasons for the Falcons.

In 74 career regular-season games (25 starts), Gage has 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

