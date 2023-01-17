Brandon Moreno Seeks Closure vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283

Switching to a new trainer entering Saturday, the undisputed flyweight champion is prepared to close the chapter in the saga's fourth fight.

For the fourth and potentially final time, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will step into the octagon to determine the flyweight champion. Their bout is the co-main event Saturday at UFC 283, and perhaps it will finally add closure to a back-and-forth series where each man has one victory.

There will be very few surprises in this title unification bout at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Moreno (20-6-2) and Figueiredo (21-2-1) know each other’s style and tendencies, so neither will be caught off guard, especially with the belt and a piece of their legacy on the line. But a significant change did take place leading up to 283, when Moreno changed coaches.

Moreno had no choice but to find a new coach, as the man he had worked with—James Krause—is facing intense scrutiny due to gambling irregularities that directly involve him . The mandate from the UFC is that no fighter can remain on the active roster if they are associated with Krause during this ongoing investigation, which led to Moreno splitting his training between Xtreme Couture in Vegas and Fortis MMA in Dallas.

“When I heard about all James’ problems, it was hard,” says Moreno. “I changed coaches, which isn’t always easy, but no matter where I am, I always do my best. That’s a key to my success. At the end of the day, I understand what I’m doing. I had a very positive training camp. My teammates are very positive. I’m focused on this moment.”

Moreno became the undisputed flyweight champion in June 2021 at UFC 263 . That was when he forced Figueiredo to tap in front of a passionate crowd in Glendale, Arizona, leading to an extremely emotional moment as the son of piñata makers crowned himself world champion. It was a fairytale finish to the fight, but the clock struck midnight in the trilogy bout last January at UFC 270. The crowd in Anaheim, California shared their dismay when Figueiredo won an extremely close fight by unanimous decision, even though it appeared Moreno had every right to believe he had won.

“That loss was very frustrating,” admits Moreno. “I thought I won. It was close, but I understand how a judge could see it for Deiveson. I’ve turned the page. I lost. At this point, I’m focused on the next step. Now I get another chance. And this time will be different.”

Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France over the summer to win the interim flyweight title, setting up a fourth fight against Figueiredo. The two have already fought one another in the octagon for more than 62 minutes, and the emphasis on Saturday will center around execution.

“Deiveson has gotten better, and I’ve made changes, too,” says Moreno. “I tried to fix all my mistakes in this training camp, and I watched a lot of film. But there won’t be too many surprises. We know each other too well. It’s all about going out and getting it done.”

It is not out of the realm of possibility for Moreno and Figueiredo to eventually meet for a fifth time, especially if both remain a presence in the title picture. But Moreno is preparing as if it is his final fight against Figueiredo, and he wants to make sure he is on the winning side of their history.

“Win or lose, this is it for me and Deiveson,” says Moreno. “There is so much on the line right now–the title, a legacy. It’s so much. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.

“Deiveson says he hates me, but I don’t hate him. I respect him. I look forward to getting in the cage with him, and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”