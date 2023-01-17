Jordan Davis Celebrates Fifth Career No. 1 With “What My World Spins Around”

Jordan Davis has earned his fifth career No. 1 single with his co-penned “What My World Spins Around” this week on Billboard and the MediaBase Country Airplay charts.

“Huge thanks to my friends at country radio and [the MCA] promo team for believing in this song,” Davis shared in a statement. “When Ryan, Matt and I wrote this song, there was always that little feeling in the back of my mind that this one might be special. Pumped that it’s connected the way it has.”

Davis co-penned the song with Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd. “What My World Spins Around” first premiered on the Today Show and was featured on the ACM Honors broadcast. The track follows Davis’ 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1, “Buy Dirt.”

“That was a fun one,” Dragstrem recently told American Songwriter of the song. “It was during COVID but when people started to loosen up. So Jordan, Ryan [Hurd] and I wrote in a big room with chairs in each corner. It was funny looking back—it was just how you had to do it then. The lyrics are about our mutual understanding of how life shifts when you meet that person. We’re all married so it really just fell out.”

Davis’ highly-anticipated full-length effort, Bluebird Days, is set for release on Feb. 17. The LP will feature singles “Next Thing You Know,” “Midnight Crisis,” featuring Danielle Bradbery, and “Part of It.” Pre-order the album, HERE.

Davis has a busy year of touring ahead of him. Next month, he will head to the West Coast for a slew of headlining dates. Stops along the tour include Denver, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Anaheim. Soon after, he will perform at C2C in the UK/Europe and embark on an Australian leg. He has also been tapped for select dates on Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour. Find all the dates, HERE.

With two-full lengths albums and one on the way, Davis has amassed four billion streams to date. Last year, he celebrated several touring milestones including back-to-back sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. He also joined Luke Combs for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. His breakout hit, “Buy Dirt” earned the in-demand country artist wins for NSAI and CMA Song of the Year, as well as Billboard, AMA, iHeart, and ACM award nominations.

Photo: Courtesy of Red Light Management