ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Jordan Davis Celebrates Fifth Career No. 1 With “What My World Spins Around”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7atQ_0kHbfx1f00

Jordan Davis has earned his fifth career No. 1 single with his co-penned “What My World Spins Around” this week on Billboard and the MediaBase Country Airplay charts.

“Huge thanks to my friends at country radio and [the MCA] promo team for believing in this song,” Davis shared in a statement. “When Ryan, Matt and I wrote this song, there was always that little feeling in the back of my mind that this one might be special. Pumped that it’s connected the way it has.”

Davis co-penned the song with Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd. “What My World Spins Around” first premiered on the Today Show and was featured on the ACM Honors broadcast. The track follows Davis’ 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1, “Buy Dirt.”

“That was a fun one,” Dragstrem recently told American Songwriter of the song. “It was during COVID but when people started to loosen up. So Jordan, Ryan [Hurd] and I wrote in a big room with chairs in each corner. It was funny looking back—it was just how you had to do it then. The lyrics are about our mutual understanding of how life shifts when you meet that person. We’re all married so it really just fell out.”

Davis’ highly-anticipated full-length effort, Bluebird Days, is set for release on Feb. 17. The LP will feature singles “Next Thing You Know,” “Midnight Crisis,” featuring Danielle Bradbery, and “Part of It.” Pre-order the album, HERE.

Davis has a busy year of touring ahead of him. Next month, he will head to the West Coast for a slew of headlining dates. Stops along the tour include Denver, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Anaheim. Soon after, he will perform at C2C in the UK/Europe and embark on an Australian leg. He has also been tapped for select dates on Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour. Find all the dates, HERE.

With two-full lengths albums and one on the way, Davis has amassed four billion streams to date. Last year, he celebrated several touring milestones including back-to-back sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. He also joined Luke Combs for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. His breakout hit, “Buy Dirt” earned the in-demand country artist wins for NSAI and CMA Song of the Year, as well as Billboard, AMA, iHeart, and ACM award nominations.

Photo: Courtesy of Red Light Management

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

CMT ROUNDUP: New Music From Thomas Rhett, Restless Road, Caitlyn Smith and more

New music from superstars and up-and-comers, vocalists and groups, flood the country music market this week. As the holidays get further and further away, country music artists are warming up to make 2023 their best year yet. These new songs from artists including Jordan Harvey, Thomas Rhett, Restless Road, Caitlyn Smith and more are a great start.
ALABAMA STATE
American Songwriter

Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’

Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”

It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video

Dierks Bentley’s 10 studio album is due out next month. Announced last week, Dierks says Gravel And Gold is “the best country music I ever made,” and added that he scrapped two different records while trying to get to this point now where he’s happy with the final product to put an album out to fans. He also revealed that he called in a few favors from his “heroes and friends,” likely for a few collaborations, so needless to say, it […] The post Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Who Wrote “Hotel California?”

On a dark desert highway / Cool wind in my hair / Warm smell of colitas / Rising up through the air…. Few opening lines set the scene like “Hotel California.” The track is as illusionary as the titular hotel the Eagles can’t seem to escape with a winding melody that treks on for more than six minutes.
American Songwriter

Stevie Wonder Remembers Friend and Collaborator Jeff Beck

Upon the news of his passing, Stevie Wonder, like many other musicians, has been reminiscing about his friend and collaborator, the late guitar legend Jeff Beck. “He was a great soul who did great music,” the R&B powerhouse told the Detroit Free Press as he reflected on their musical relationship. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.”
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
American Songwriter

Adia Victoria on Songwriting at 30A Festival: “Your Rage is Righteous”

During her interview with American Songwriter at 30A Festival, Adia Victoria pulls out her typewriter. Resting in the tray is a picture of her as an eight-year-old girl, sitting on a wooden fence surrounded by white flowers and other blooms as bright as the smile on her face. As Victoria puts it, she was free. “I love that kid,” she reflects. “She was fearless. She was curious and she wanted to take in the entire world.” Victoria carries forth that spirit, now with a wealth of knowledge she captures in song. But those songs also reflect the deep pain her childhood self had to lock inside. Below, Victoria takes us inside her intimate writing process, including how she connects with her inner child through music, how nature impacts her songwriting, the power of rage, and more.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
American Songwriter

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Advice For New Female Country Artists: “Stay Curious”

Kelsea Ballerini has some insightful words to share with emerging artists in country music. Ballerini has been a force in the genre since coming onto the scene in 2014 with her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” which became the first debut single by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in nearly 10 years. Since then, the Knoxville native has accumulated seven No. 1 singles on country radio and had all four of her studio albums reach the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.
American Songwriter

Behind the Name: Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is known for her dreamy sound that has captivated the minds and hearts of fans around the world. But she went through multiple name changes before she landed on the exotic moniker she’s known for today. The “Summertime Sadness” singer has become one of the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy