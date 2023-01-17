ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graceland to Honor Lisa Marie Presley with Public Memorial

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley will be honored with a memorial service at Graceland this weekend.

The service has been arranged for Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9:00 a.m. and will take place on the front lawn of the Memphis, Tennessee estate. The public is welcome to pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

She will be laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her late father, Elvis Presley, and son, Ben Keough, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 27.

“In lieu of flowers,” the estate’s website reads, “the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.” More information can be found on the website.

Presley passed away on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital, suffering “full” cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, broke the news of her death shortly after with a statement reading, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The artist is survived by her mother; and her three daughters, Riley Keough, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Since the news of her passing, tributes have poured in from the music industry and beyond with fans and friends alike sharing their grief, offering their condolences, and remembering the late star as “kind,” “beautiful,” “talented,” and now, above all, “missed.”

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s family ordered DNR before her heart stopped a second time: sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped twice and was pronounced brain-dead Thursday, prompting her family to order doctors not to resuscitate her, sources said. The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The “Lights Out” singer was pronounced brain-dead shortly after she was brought in. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, sources told TMZ. Presley’s family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in the event she flatlined again, which happened soon after. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54. It is not clear how long Presley had been without oxygen before her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom that morning. Her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Just two days before her death, Presley appeared unsteady and frail at the Golden Globes. During a rep carpet interview, Presley leaned against 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and told him “I’m gonna grab your arm.” Another video from the event showed Presley shuffling and stumbling as three people, including Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler, stepping forward to assist her down the stairs.
New York Post

Naomi Judd’s heartbreaking last note: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’

Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking final note before taking her own life last year. Images allegedly obtained from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin, Tennessee, reveal photos of the beloved country music icon’s last message on Tuesday. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who was 76 when she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reportedly wrote that she didn’t want her daughter and singing partner Wynonna, 58, at her funeral. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill,” Naomi appears to have written on a yellow Post-It note, underlining the word “not.” The images, first reported on by RadarOnline, depict the note attached to...
