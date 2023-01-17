Graceland to Honor Lisa Marie Presley with Public Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored with a memorial service at Graceland this weekend.

The service has been arranged for Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9:00 a.m. and will take place on the front lawn of the Memphis, Tennessee estate. The public is welcome to pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

She will be laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her late father, Elvis Presley, and son, Ben Keough, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 27.

“In lieu of flowers,” the estate’s website reads, “the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.” More information can be found on the website.

Presley passed away on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital, suffering “full” cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, broke the news of her death shortly after with a statement reading, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The artist is survived by her mother; and her three daughters, Riley Keough, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Since the news of her passing, tributes have poured in from the music industry and beyond with fans and friends alike sharing their grief, offering their condolences, and remembering the late star as “kind,” “beautiful,” “talented,” and now, above all, “missed.”

