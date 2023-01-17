ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local doctor enters crowded Florida House District 24 race

After announcing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 24 seat, Dr. Stephen Pyles said he wants to “put a doctor in the House.”. Pyles is a longtime Marion County resident who specializes in pain management at the Pain Treatment Centers in Ocala. He is one of several candidates running in a special election for the vacant House seat.
OCALA, FL
The Associated Press

Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage

Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO orders homeowner, residents to vacate home because of criminal history

For the first time in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has used a civil law to permanently order nuisance residents from their home. The five residents of the home, located in the 2300 block of Blueberry Street in Daytona North, each have history with law enforcement — felonies and misdemeanors of varying charges, including drug-related charges, according to a press release from FCSO. Since the current owner took possession in March 2018, FCSO has made 132 service calls to the residence, the press release said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Tow-tally unfair

7:41 p.m., first block of Red Barn Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office found a car partially obstructing a roadway. Since the car was unregistered and no one was on scene, deputies could not contact the owner and had the vehicle towed. Standard procedure. Two days later, the car's...
PALM COAST, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy