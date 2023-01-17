ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Former Steelers Star Lands Notable Media Job

A former NFL star who spent the 2022 season enjoying retirement is returning to the league - as an analyst for a major network. On Friday, FOX Sports' PR department announced that former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva will be joining FOX Deportes as a lead analyst and will be a ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Washington Commanders

Current starter: Taylor Heinicke | Current backups: Carson Wentz, Sam Howell. State of the position: In Washington, finding a quarterback has proven harder than selecting a House speaker. The Commanders gave Wentz a three-year deal in the offseason, and he gave them no reason to bring him back. According to Spotrac, Wentz can be released with no dead cap money. Otherwise, he’d count $26,176,470 against next year’s cap. Rest assured, Wentz (11 TDs/9 INTs) won’t be back.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Five young Commanders who really progressed in the 2022 season

Ron Rivera has recently pushed the idea that the Commanders have "a good nucleus of young players," and while Rivera's words can sometimes come off as hollow, the team does have a handful of up-and-comers that are worth building around. Here's a list of five such contributors who were either...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

The Eagles Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Despite not resting their starters in their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to avoid any new injuries. Luckily for them, their bye week allowed them to rest a key player for this Saturday's Divisional Round game. According to ProFootballTalk, Eagles ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'

Joe Burrow has been here before. A year ago, Burrow's upstart Bengals tore through the AFC, winning their first playoff game at home before embarking on a grueling two-game road trip that each ended in heart-stopping fashion. Both wins (over the top-seeded Titans and the powerhouse Chiefs) required Burrow to find a way to move the ball while under constant duress thanks to his battered offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?

2022 record: 7-10 Running a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund? That’s easy if you’re David Tepper. Finding a franchise quarterback? Not so much. The Panthers owner failed in his quests to land Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson, leaving Carolina to wheel out Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield to rough-and-tumble results over the last two seasons. In a parallel reality, the Panthers drafted Justin Fields and don’t exist in this column, but team brass felt cover man Jaycee Horn would make a bigger impact. Chasing after Sean Payton tells you Tepper's desire to turn the club around, but does the offensive guru really want to dive into this quarterbacking black hole? Not to mention, handing away a flock of picks to the Saints for their former coach would only set the Panthers farther away from wrangling a legitimate starter at the position. Why not hold onto interim coach Steve Wilks and trade up in the draft for a would-be face of the franchise?
NFL

Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections

With players chosen in the 2020 NFL Draft having finished their third regular season, it's decision time on fifth-year options for the class' first-rounders. All drafted rookies are given four-year contracts to begin their careers -- and teams have the option to extend that contract for a fifth year with players selected in the first round. The fifth-year option window for the Class of 2020 opened Jan. 9, with the final deadline set for May 1. So, which players deserve to stick with their team through the 2024 campaign?
MINNESOTA STATE

