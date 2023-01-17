Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff
The opportunity could present itself for the Pittsburgh Steelers to still hire Byron Leftwich.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
New York Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is ready to go back to school!. The 22-year-old cornerback has re-enrolled in college and will earn his degree this summer, he shared on Twitter. "Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," he wrote.
Yardbarker
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Giants fans blast Eagles for eating Pizza Hut while watching Big Blue take down Vikings
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said his team ate Pizza Hut while watching the Giants beat the Vikings, and Big Blue fans ripped that decision.
New Candidate Has Emerged For Patriots Offensive Coordinator
The Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator is starting to heat up. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to speak with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. Rapoport said McCardell will ...
Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday
The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
Former Steelers Star Lands Notable Media Job
A former NFL star who spent the 2022 season enjoying retirement is returning to the league - as an analyst for a major network. On Friday, FOX Sports' PR department announced that former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva will be joining FOX Deportes as a lead analyst and will be a ...
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is dropping hints.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Washington Commanders
Current starter: Taylor Heinicke | Current backups: Carson Wentz, Sam Howell. State of the position: In Washington, finding a quarterback has proven harder than selecting a House speaker. The Commanders gave Wentz a three-year deal in the offseason, and he gave them no reason to bring him back. According to Spotrac, Wentz can be released with no dead cap money. Otherwise, he’d count $26,176,470 against next year’s cap. Rest assured, Wentz (11 TDs/9 INTs) won’t be back.
NBC Sports
Five young Commanders who really progressed in the 2022 season
Ron Rivera has recently pushed the idea that the Commanders have "a good nucleus of young players," and while Rivera's words can sometimes come off as hollow, the team does have a handful of up-and-comers that are worth building around. Here's a list of five such contributors who were either...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
The Eagles Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Despite not resting their starters in their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to avoid any new injuries. Luckily for them, their bye week allowed them to rest a key player for this Saturday's Divisional Round game. According to ProFootballTalk, Eagles ...
NFL
Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'
Joe Burrow has been here before. A year ago, Burrow's upstart Bengals tore through the AFC, winning their first playoff game at home before embarking on a grueling two-game road trip that each ended in heart-stopping fashion. Both wins (over the top-seeded Titans and the powerhouse Chiefs) required Burrow to find a way to move the ball while under constant duress thanks to his battered offensive line.
NFL
Chargers GM Tom Telesco says HC Brandon Staley's job was never at stake: 'He has our whole support'
The Los Angeles Chargers shook up their offensive coaching staff this week, firing coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. However, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that head coach Brandon Staley's job was never at stake. "That was probably more your (media) discussion than ours," Telesco said Thursday,...
NFL
2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?
2022 record: 7-10 Running a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund? That’s easy if you’re David Tepper. Finding a franchise quarterback? Not so much. The Panthers owner failed in his quests to land Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson, leaving Carolina to wheel out Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield to rough-and-tumble results over the last two seasons. In a parallel reality, the Panthers drafted Justin Fields and don’t exist in this column, but team brass felt cover man Jaycee Horn would make a bigger impact. Chasing after Sean Payton tells you Tepper's desire to turn the club around, but does the offensive guru really want to dive into this quarterbacking black hole? Not to mention, handing away a flock of picks to the Saints for their former coach would only set the Panthers farther away from wrangling a legitimate starter at the position. Why not hold onto interim coach Steve Wilks and trade up in the draft for a would-be face of the franchise?
NFL
Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections
With players chosen in the 2020 NFL Draft having finished their third regular season, it's decision time on fifth-year options for the class' first-rounders. All drafted rookies are given four-year contracts to begin their careers -- and teams have the option to extend that contract for a fifth year with players selected in the first round. The fifth-year option window for the Class of 2020 opened Jan. 9, with the final deadline set for May 1. So, which players deserve to stick with their team through the 2024 campaign?
NFL
Who needs a Super Bowl LVII win the MOST? My picks for all eight Divisional Round teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he delves into who would benefit most from finishing this season on top. The goal of every NFL player, coach and executive is as simple as...
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
Comments / 0