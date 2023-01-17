Decluttering in 2023, Conductor Dalia Stasevska joins NY Phil, Jeremy Lin's Impact in '38 at the Garden,' 'The Sense of Wonder' Novel, Broadway Week Preview

Read full article on original website
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
NCIS Season 20: Who is Terrence O’Hara? (Dedication explained)
NCIS Season 20 brought us another dedication card. Many fans want to know who Terrence O’Hara was, and how he was connected to the show. TV shows tend to dedicate episodes to those who have passed on. There are times we know how the individuals were. Either they were actors on the series or they had major roles with the creation of the series. Then there are others who were directors, crew members, or elsewhere behind the scenes and not as well known.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess
Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
The Tragic Death Of Ryan Hope's Star Michael Levin
Michael Levin, best known for portraying Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope," died on January 6, 2023, at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his death was shared by his son, Jason Levin, who revealed that his father died of natural causes at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Levin had a long tenure on the soap, starring as the journalist Fenelli for all 13 seasons.
tvinsider.com
‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for Premiere (PHOTOS)
One week ahead of the That ’90s Show premiere, new and old cast members rocked up to the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles for Netflix‘s special screening reception on Thursday (Jan 12) night. The That ’70s Show spinoff is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda),...
nexttv.com
Sony Bringing 'Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson' to Syndication
New half-hour late-night strip Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will mark the return of both Sony Pictures Television and Craig Ferguson to first-run syndication. The show, which is entering the market now, is intended to debut this fall. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will see Ferguson and friends reviewing TV’s...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
SHOOT Online
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin To Be Honored at The 27th Annual ADG Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) announced today that Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies, including the recent highly acclaimed Elvis, will receive the esteemed 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award. The Luhrmann/ Martin 30-year collaboration has produced decades of successful and innovative entertainment for film, television, and the stage. They will accept the honor at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday, February 18,2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Marvel Spinoff May Feature 'A Little Song Here or There,' Kathryn Hahn Hints
If you weren’t already bewitched by Disney+’s upcoming Agatha Harkness-centric WandaVision spinoff, Kathryn Hahn just dropped a tantalizing new tease. On track for a Winter 2023/24 premiere, Agatha: Coven of Chaos brings back the Emmy-nominated Hahn as the titular sorceress, heading up a cast that also includes WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield Ford (as Westview queen bee Dottie) and Debra Jo Rupp (presumably back as Mrs. Hart), plus newcomers Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics) and… Patti Lupone. The recently reported casting of Lupone — a Tony...
WNYC
Rick Rubin's Philosophy of Creativity, 'Chinese Homestyle' Lunar New Year Recipes, 'Some Like It Hot,' Choral Chameleon Weekend Series
Much has been made of Rick Rubin's efforts in the early days of hip-hop in 1980s New York. Alongside Russell Simmons, he co-created Def Jam, and shaped the early albums of artists like LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys, Run DMC, and Public Enemy. But ever since moving to California and founding American Recordings, he's worked with pretty much every musician you can imagine, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele, Tom Petty, and more, to the point that the legend around his creative process has grown and grown. Now, Rubin has written a new book, called The Creative Act: A Way of Being, with his thoughts on creativity, and how he unlocks creativity in the artists he works with. Rick Rubin joins to tell us more.
Watch Elizabeth Taylor Speak at First Major AIDS Benefit in New Documentary ‘Commitment to Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“Commitment to Life,” a new documentary about the early days of the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles, will have its world premiere next month at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Until then, Variety has the exclusive first look at the doc. In the clip above, Elizabeth Taylor is featured speaking at the first Commitment to Life gala in 1985. It was the first major fundraiser for AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA). “All we can do at this point is help our friends who have AIDS and the only way can do that is by doing what you’re doing by giving...
IGN
That '90s Show: Season 1 Review
That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Laura Sirikul. Netflix’s That ‘90s Show is a blast from the past of the ‘90s and of memories from That ‘70s Show. With funny moments filled with nostalgia, That ‘90s Show is charming and has a lot of potential. The series follows the same format as the original, which works for the characters and their storylines, but relies too heavily on the original cast – leaving little room for the new wave of talented teens to fully develop their relationships with each other.
