Decluttering in 2023, Conductor Dalia Stasevska joins NY Phil, Jeremy Lin's Impact in '38 at the Garden,' 'The Sense of Wonder' Novel, Broadway Week Preview

Much has been made of Rick Rubin's efforts in the early days of hip-hop in 1980s New York. Alongside Russell Simmons, he co-created Def Jam, and shaped the early albums of artists like LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys, Run DMC, and Public Enemy. But ever since moving to California and founding American Recordings, he's worked with pretty much every musician you can imagine, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele, Tom Petty, and more, to the point that the legend around his creative process has grown and grown. Now, Rubin has written a new book, called The Creative Act: A Way of Being, with his thoughts on creativity, and how he unlocks creativity in the artists he works with. Rick Rubin joins to tell us more.

