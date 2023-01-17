ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

luxury-houses.net

Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain

10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Scottsdale Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Arizona

One of the most famous places to go shopping in Phoenix is ​​Scottsdale Fashion Square. It is one of the biggest and best malls in Phoenix Arizona, especially if you are looking for luxury brands, since there are exclusive brand boutiques. And it is that here are several of the most expensive brands in the world such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Versace. There are also interesting shops such as the English fashion brand AllSaints, the sports brands Lululemon and Fabletics as well as Zara. And if you were left wanting more fashion, don't forget to go to the luxury department stores Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Wigwam Awarded Best Historic Resort in the U.S.

Known for its stunning arid landscape and southwestern charm, The Wigwam resort located in Litchfield Park ranks as the best historic resort in the U.S. according to Historic Hotels of America. With over a century’s worth of rich history, The Wigwam continues to provide the best of luxury and comfort to guests from around the world.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale. I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Outdoor Living Design & Install Company System Pavers Expands to Arizona

The nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company System Pavers has expanded to Arizona with the opening of a new Tempe office earlier this month. The new location gives homeowners across the Phoenix-metro area access to System Pavers’s high-quality services that help transform outdoor living spaces through elements such as outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, turf and more. The company offers complimentary consultation, personalized design and comprehensive, professional installation.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Hilton at Cavasson Hotel Opens in North Scottsdale

Cavasson, a 134-acre mixed-use development and premier business center in Scottsdale, is now a destination for business and leisure travelers alike with the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Hilton at Cavasson hotel. Located at the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road, the hotel is owned by Cavassan owner...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop makes Arizona debut in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — A popular northern California-based sandwich chain served up its first meals in Arizona on Monday with the debut of its Scottsdale restaurant. Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop opened its doors near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, the first of a handful of locations slated to open over the next 18 months, according to a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
designboom.com

frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M

Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips To Take Around Phoneix (With Pics!)

There are plenty of amazing places to visit and fun things to do around Phoenix. And, here are some of the best day trips from Phoenix to add to your list. The best day trips from Phoenix are Flagstaff, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat, Payton, Sedona, and Mesa. Each of these destinations offers a unique, special and memorable experience. The destination that you choose will depend on whether you are fond of nature, history, art or architecture.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelawaits.com

8 Trendy Hotel Bars To Visit In Scottsdale And Their Signature Cocktails

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A stunning desert sunset, a glitzy hotel bar, and a perfectly crafted cocktail in your hand equal warm-weather vacation living at its finest. Sampling the hotel bar’s signature drinks introduces you to how the bartender utilizes local ingredients, highlights the history of a hotel, or simply tastes great. All good reasons to try a hotel bar’s signature cocktail, you might just discover a new favorite adult beverage.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix monthly mortgage cost jumps 53.1% in one year

The housing market continued its return back to earth in December as affordability challenges kept demand in check, the latest Zillow® data shows. In Metro Phoenix, The December Zillow Home Value Index stood at $437,703. The Metro Phoenix monthly mortgage cost (at 20% down) stands at $2,225. That's a staggering 53.1% increase in year-over-year monthly mortgage cost.
PHOENIX, AZ

