Amy Grant Dismisses Homophobic Backlash Towards Niece’s Wedding: “I Love Those Brides”

Monday (Jan. 16), Amy Grant commented on the criticism over her decision to host her LGBTQ+ niece’s wedding.

“I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole,” Grant said to People about the homophobic backlash. “I love my family, I love those brides. They’re wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them.”

In the same conversation, Grant revealed that the wedding took place at the same venue she and Vince Gill got married in back in 2000, “I own a farm that I bought back in the ’90s and they were just looking for a beautiful place to get married. So, she and Sam got married on the same hillside where Vince and I got married.”

She also commented on her well-documented faith and her support of the LGBTQ+ community in a separate interview, “Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, ‘Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other,’ I mean, hey—that’s pretty simple.”

In other Grant news, she recently opened the long-awaited Los Angeles concert honoring A&M Records co-founder Jerry Moss. She performed her 1991 ballad “I Will Remember You” alongside performances from Peter Frampton, Rita Coolidge, David Foster, Herb Alpert, Dionne Warwick, and Sting.

Grant also received a Kennedy Center Honors homage. The fete saw the likes of The Highwomen perform some of Grant’s top hits.

“This was such a beautiful experience,” Highwoman Brandi Carlile wrote on social media at the time. “Congratulations @amygrant and @U2 on this well-deserved honor. I loved getting to sing with my sisters @TheHighwomen to honor Amy Grant and my dear friend @Hozier and @jamala to honor U2. What a night Tune in to watch tonight on CBS.”

Grant said of the honor, “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other.”

She continued, “I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images