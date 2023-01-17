The Rolling Stones Share Striking Version of “Wild Horses” Ahead of Live Album Release

Ahead of releasing their upcoming live album, GRRR Live!, The Rolling Stones have shared a striking onstage rendition of their unflinching classic, “Wild Horses.”

Recorded during the band’s 50 And Counting Tour in 2012, the rock icons stunned with the slow-burner at the packed Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Check out the performance below.

The night at the Prudential Center—originally broadcast as a pay-pay-view event—would see one of the band’s most memorable performances in the history of their then 50-year career. The gig featured guest performances from the Black Keys (“Who Do You Love”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”), and Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”) alongside the band’s already memorable career-spanning set.

Recordings from the star-studded show will be featured on GRRR Live! which is set to drop on Feb. 10. The collection will be available in various formats including several different 3-LP offerings, a 2-CD set, DVD options, as well as a digital version. Along with the night’s re-imaginings from the Black Keys, Clark Jr. and Mayer, Lady Gaga, Taylor, and Springsteen, the below performance of “Wild Horses” will be included on the 24-track live album.

It was recently announced that fans around the world will be able to experience the unforgettable New Jersey show for the first time in over a decade. An online concert event, in celebration of the release of GRRR Live!, will take place on February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Pacific.

Along with their live album, more music from the group has been teased with an arrival date of sometime in 2023. They have reportedly been recording their first album of original material in 18 years. Set to feature mainstay members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, the record will mark their first without the late drummer Charlie Watts.

