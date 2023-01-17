Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Broccio
5d ago
Are they not building now Apts homes etc. up that road also SW 95 street behind the new gas station circle k. Behind jb ranch. It’s just like the villages who built their homes that now they complain they hear noise from i75. What did you expect when you purchase a home near i75 ??
Reply(1)
4
Elizabeth Broccio
5d ago
It’s called do your home work. The builders don’t build right and they certainly don’t disclose !!! It’s about making their money. Once they get yours that’s the end of the story !!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New ISO rating for MCFR may help lower homeowners’ insurance premiums
Marion County homeowners could be eligible for a reduction in their home insurance policy premium following a recent evaluation by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) that resulted in the county’s fire department rating improving from a Class 3 to a Class 2. Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2023
Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2023. As of January 2023, there are 4 homes on the market in the Summerfield community in Martin County Florida. The list prices ranged from $559,900 up to $759,000. This is an average list price of $677,225 or $324.93 per square foot of living area.
Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage
Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
The Vial of Life Offers Peace of Mind in Lake County, Florida
There is a great free program offered to seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida. It's called The Vial of Life. Imagine yourself in an emergency situation where you cannot explain your medical history, your allergies, your medications, or your emergency contacts to emergency responders when they come to your home. That's when The Vial of Life comes in handy!
villages-news.com
Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square
Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
villages-news.com
Electronics and hazardous waste drop-off day set at Lake Okahumpka Park
After a holiday season of new television sets and computers, Sumter County will offer a collection for electronics and waste that need disposing. The Household Electronics and Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection, “Amnesty Day” will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood. Sumter County residents can drop off these materials free of charge.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
WCJB
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
It Stinks! Part Two
D.R. Horton, the developer who a number of Marion County homeowners say duped them into buying new homes and lots adjacent to a 1990’s-era sewage treatment plant, is facing similar complaints and lawsuits from Louisiana to Largo. A lawsuit by a Louisiana family against Horton, which markets itself as...
leesburg-news.com
Porch pirate caught stealing grocery delivery in Leesburg
A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly stealing groceries from the front porch of a home. A woman called 911 and told the dispatcher that a woman had just taken a Walmart grocery delivery from her front porch in the 1700 block of West Main Street. When the Leesburg officers made contact with the victim she told them that she got home about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. As she parked her car, she saw a woman carrying the delivered groceries from her porch and walking down the street with a man. The couple dropped most of the items and continued to walk away.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
WCJB
NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
Any Suggestions for Date Night Spots in Lake County, Florida?
I saw a post the other day from someone looking for places to take their date in Lake County, Florida. I know of a few good spots, but I'm curious to know if you can think of something that I'm not considering. Here are a few of my favorite choices:
Looking to inspire others through community awards
Anyone who’s ever participated in a recognition award knows that status can sway decisions at times and influence who gets honored in the community. For once, in 2023, it may not be about whom you know. The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has not only come up with a...
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
villages-news.com
American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway
This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 4