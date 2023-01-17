MANHATTAN — Three Kansas State University students are making plans for education abroad experiences after receiving Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships. Recipients of the federal scholarship are Giselle Patanaittikul, freshman in psychology, Manhattan; Megan Keeten, junior in communication sciences and disorders, Phillipsburg; and Jared Paubel, junior in computer science, Valley Center.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO