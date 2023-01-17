The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO