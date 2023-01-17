ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week

Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
TEXAS STATE
houstononthecheap.com

Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!

Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
HOUSTON, TX
Shore News Network

$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey

The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Rodeo 2023: Hiring fair for part-time positions

HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is looking to hire some folks to join the team in part-time positions. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding day two of their hiring fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seasonal positions at the 2023 Rodeo. The fair will be held at NRG Stadium West Club at NRG Pkwy. According to Abbie Goldberg, Director of Event Operations, there are thousands of jobs still to be filled.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Creature Straight Outta Beatlejuice Appears On Texas Beach

“Can someone tell me what it is?” was the first question that popped to mind when Suzanne Choate Arceneaux stumbled upon a menacing creature of the sea on Crystal Beach. According to KHOU, Arceneaux was picking up shells on the Texas beach when she encountered the weird fish. She shared a photo of it on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy