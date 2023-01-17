New photos of actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in biopic ﻿'Back to Black'

Filming for the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black" is underway, and some of the first images of British actress Marisa Abela dressed as the late singer have hit the internet.

New photos taken in London show Abela in Winehouse's iconic winged eyeliner and beehive hairstyle.

The actress is seen dressed in black -- from her leather jacket to her tight minidress and purse -- wearing Winehouse's iconic pink ballet slippers in the snaps.

Mega/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Eddie Marsan and Marisa Abela are seen filming, Jan. 16, 2023, in London.

﻿﻿Actor ﻿Eddie Marsan was photographed walking next to Abela in the photo. He will reportedly play Winehouse's father in the upcoming biopic.

Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan are seen filming, Jan. 16, 2023, in London.

The candid snaps come a few days after director ﻿Sam Taylor-Johnson﻿ released the first official still from the movie.

"Marisa Abela…watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday," she captioned the photo, which showed off Abela's transformation into the late singer.

"Back to Black" -- named after Winehouse's Grammy-winning album -- will reportedly cover the late singer's rise to fame and the life she enjoyed before stepping into the limelight.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.