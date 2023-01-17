ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

New photos of actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in biopic ﻿'Back to Black'

By Megan Stone
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuBzc_0kHbcsQz00

Filming for the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black" is underway, and some of the first images of British actress Marisa Abela dressed as the late singer have hit the internet.

New photos taken in London show Abela in Winehouse's iconic winged eyeliner and beehive hairstyle.

MORE: Amy Winehouse Documentary Gives Rare Glimpse Into the Singer's Tormented Life

The actress is seen dressed in black -- from her leather jacket to her tight minidress and purse -- wearing Winehouse's iconic pink ballet slippers in the snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClksV_0kHbcsQz00
Mega/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Eddie Marsan and Marisa Abela are seen filming, Jan. 16, 2023, in London.

﻿﻿Actor ﻿Eddie Marsan was photographed walking next to Abela in the photo. He will reportedly play Winehouse's father in the upcoming biopic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhoHj_0kHbcsQz00
Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan are seen filming, Jan. 16, 2023, in London.

The candid snaps come a few days after director ﻿Sam Taylor-Johnson﻿ released the first official still from the movie.

MORE: Review: The 10 best movies of 2022

"Marisa Abela…watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday," she captioned the photo, which showed off Abela's transformation into the late singer.

"Back to Black" -- named after Winehouse's Grammy-winning album -- will reportedly cover the late singer's rise to fame and the life she enjoyed before stepping into the limelight.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nia Long Brings White Hot Glamour in Strapless Dress to ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, wearing an ethereal minimalist dress. For the premiere of her film, the actress went for a classic formfitting strapless white dress. She accessorized the look with a single bejeweled statement cuff on her right wrist and statement earrings.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the Years For makeup, Long went for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan

Idris Elba attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday alongside his wife and fellow stars Percy Hynes White and Jeremy O. Harris Idris Elba is starting 2023 with a dapper look and his wife close to his side. The actor, 50, and his wife Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday, when they wore outfits that complemented each other. For the night out, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx...
WWD

Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit. In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Variety

Robert Pattinson Calls Out ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Ate Only Potatoes for Two Weeks as a Detox

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to getting in shape for movie roles, from “Twilight” to “The Batman,” but the actor has also been vocal about the “insidious” body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a new cover story. While he said he had never struggled with his own body image, he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” Pattinson added, “I once ate nothing...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
Albia Newspapers

Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding

Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
GMA

GMA

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy