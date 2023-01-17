ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Google-parent Alphabet is cutting 12,000 jobs

Google parent Alphabet is eliminating about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, the company said Friday, in the latest cuts to shake the technology sector. The cuts will affect roles across product areas and regions, CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees that was posted on the company's website Friday.
KAKE TV

Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018. Tesla, Musk and company directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over his infamous 2018 tweet, which said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy